The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

Developing: Two Explosions Rock Austin, TX, at Least 1 Dead

By Randy DeSoto
March 12, 2018 at 1:38pm

Print

One teenager has been killed and a woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a pair of home explosions in Austin, Texas on Monday.

The Austin Police Department received a call about the first explosion at 6:45 a.m. A 17 year-old found a package on his front step and took it inside to open, only for the parcel to explode, Fox News reported.

“It is very similar to the incident that occurred in Austin on March 2,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters on Monday.

That blast left one 39-year-old man dead.

Authorities do not believe Monday’s package came through either the U.S. Post Office or any private delivery service.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

The report of a second explosion came into police just before noon on Monday.

That blast left a woman in her 70s with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials believe all three blasts were related.

According to Fox, the incidents all occurred within 16 miles of each other.

The news outlet noted the blasts have taken place as thousands of visitors are coming to Austin for the South by Southwest music and film festival.

RELATED: Dems Fail in TX: Ted Cruz Vote Totals Dwarf Entire Democrat Field Combined

“My heart goes out to the family of the individual who died & was injured from the explosion on Old Fort Hill Dr,” Manley tweeted. “This type of crime will not be tolerated in #ATX.”

He exhorted anyone receiving packages in the Austin area to be on the look out and report them.

“If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately,” he tweeted.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Bomb, explosion, Texas

By: Randy DeSoto on March 12, 2018 at 1:38pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Kristian Saucier

Pardoned Sailor Thanks Trump, Turns Around And Blasts Hillary, Obama And The DOJ

Randy DeSoto

mexico-american border

Report: Trump’s Wall Could Pay For Itself By Cutting Welfare To Illegals

Becky Loggia

arnold_Schwarzenegger_

Schwarzenegger Unleashes Incredibly Bizarre Lawsuit

Joe Setyon

pro-gun social worker

Pro-Gun Social Worker Fired After Company Sees 1 Piece of Paper in Her Possession

Will Racke

ICE, illegal immigrant

Activists Demand Justice After Border Agents Arrest Illegal… Then They Learn What She Did for a Living

Thomas Phippen

donald trump two thumbs up

Major Campaign Promise Fulfilled After Trump Hotels Made Over $100K From Foreign Gov’ts

Peter Hasson

nancy pelosi, joe biden, kamala harris

Democrats’ Potential Campaign Platform Calls for Federal Law to Be Thrown Out the Window

Peter Hasson

Dems Appear to Be Embracing Shock Issue for 2020 — Ultimate End to Rule of Law

Recently Posted