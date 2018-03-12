Developing: Two Explosions Rock Austin, TX, at Least 1 Dead

One teenager has been killed and a woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a pair of home explosions in Austin, Texas on Monday.

The Austin Police Department received a call about the first explosion at 6:45 a.m. A 17 year-old found a package on his front step and took it inside to open, only for the parcel to explode, Fox News reported.

“It is very similar to the incident that occurred in Austin on March 2,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters on Monday.

That blast left one 39-year-old man dead.

Authorities do not believe Monday’s package came through either the U.S. Post Office or any private delivery service.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

The report of a second explosion came into police just before noon on Monday.

AFD units onscene in support of @Austin_Police and @ATCEMS at another package explosion incident 6700 blk Galindo pic.twitter.com/Q2wS65wClR — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 12, 2018

That blast left a woman in her 70s with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials believe all three blasts were related.

Multiple #ATCEMS @Austin_Police @AustinFireInfo onscene of a reported explosion at 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Dr (06:44); 2 pts identified thus far with Medics obtaining DOS pronouncement of late teens Male & ~40's F txpt'd to DSMC w/serious potentially life threat inj's. MTF… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 12, 2018

According to Fox, the incidents all occurred within 16 miles of each other.

The news outlet noted the blasts have taken place as thousands of visitors are coming to Austin for the South by Southwest music and film festival.

My heart goes out to the family of the individual who died & was injured from the explosion on Old Fort Hill Dr. This type of crime will not be tolerated in #ATX. If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/sJSYQZMziv — Chief Brian Manley (@chief_manley) March 12, 2018

RELATED: Dems Fail in TX: Ted Cruz Vote Totals Dwarf Entire Democrat Field Combined

“My heart goes out to the family of the individual who died & was injured from the explosion on Old Fort Hill Dr,” Manley tweeted. “This type of crime will not be tolerated in #ATX.”

He exhorted anyone receiving packages in the Austin area to be on the look out and report them.

“If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately,” he tweeted.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.