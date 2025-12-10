Developing: Unhinged Dem. Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Murder-Based Impeachment Articles Against Hegseth

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has become the latest target of Democrats for stopping narco-terrorists from flooding this country with drugs.

On Tuesday, the office of Michigan Democratic. Rep. Shri Thanedar announced articles of impeachment against Hegseth via news release on two grounds:

Article I: Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder Article II: Reckless and Unlawful Mishandling of Classified Information

Thanedar’s office gave a statement from the congressman about the decision.

“Pete Hegseth has been using the United States military to extrajudicially assassinate people without evidence of any crime,” the statement said.

“Former military attorneys have come out and asserted that his conduct constitutes war crimes. We cannot allow his reprehensible conduct to continue, which is why I have filed these articles to impeach him.”

Impeachment is the only way Thanedar can stay relevant as this is his second attempt this year. The first being against President Donald Trump in April. Newsmax reports those articles included charges like obstruction of justice and First Amendment violations.

Thanedar’s newest accusations are curious to say the least.

Who exactly is Hegseth murdering? These are designated terrorists via executive order trying to traffic deadly substances into this country.

Call them non-uniformed combatants, call them terrorists, but don’t call them innocent unassuming civilians taking a leisurely boat ride.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave reporters in the Oval Office in October a very novel idea for how this can all cease immediately:

“These are drug boats. If people want to stop seeing drug boats blow up, stop sending drugs to the United States.”

That’s a pretty simple solution, but one narco-terrorists have yet to wrap their heads around. Rubio would clarify those statements in the same exchange.

JUST IN: Sec. Rubio on recent kinetic strike against drug boat: ‘If people want to stop seeing drug boats blow up, stop sending drugs to the United States.’pic.twitter.com/ZmE3osvsei — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) October 22, 2025

“There are people traveling in international waters headed towards the United States with hostilities in mind which includes flooding our country with dangerous, deadly drugs and they’re going to be stopped,” he said.

Thanedar should tend to his own record of disregarding life before taking aim at Hegseth. According to the New York Post, his New Jersey-based AniClin Preclinical Services’s parent company filed for bankruptcy in April 2010. Thanedar was accused of leaving over one hundred dogs abandoned inside the facility months afterwards.

They were being used for chemical testing.

One dog is worth more than every narco-terrorist bombed by Hegseth.

Thanedar’s spotted record on life goes further as Susan B. Anthony B. Anthony Pro-Life America gave him a rating of “F’ stating, “Rep. Thanedar has consistently voted to eliminate or prevent protections for the unborn and for children born alive after failed abortions.”

“Rep. Thanedar has voted to eliminate prohibitions on taxpayer funding for abortion, domestically or internationally, including by redefining longstanding safeguards against abortion funding to allow taxpayer funding for abortion travel expenses,” the organization said.

The congressman is well deserving of his party designation considering that terrorists are valued higher than innocent children and man’s best friend.

