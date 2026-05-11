Developing: Virginia Dems Plotting Overthrow of Entire State Supreme Court to Save Redistricting Scheme

Modern Democrats turn destructive when they fail to get their way.

Say something they dislike? They will try to cancel or censor you. Elect someone they hate? Leftists have already tried to kill President Donald Trump multiple times. Issue a ruling that thwarts their partisan coup? They might try to dissolve the entire court.

According to The New York Times, Virginia Democrats, bitter over the defeat of their redistricting plan at the state Supreme Court, have discussed a plan to essentially do away with the court as its currently constructed.

The plan involves lowering the mandatory retirement age for justices from 75 to 54. Coincidentally, the youngest current justice just happens to be 54 years old.

In other words, the Democrat-controlled Virginia General Assembly would replace the entire court at once. Then, Democrats could fill the vacancies with Democratic partisans and thereby save the congressional redistricting plan the current Virginia Supreme Court just shot down.

On April 21, more than 3 million Virginia voters narrowly approved a new Democrat-drawn congressional map. At the time, Democrats framed the map as a matter of “fairness,” a response to Texas’ new GOP-heavy map, part of a nationwide redistricting war ahead of the 2026 midterms. They claimed it was only a “temporary” measure, with the ballot question’s wording specifying that the process would go back to normal after the 2030 census.

Even by the time Virginia voters weighed in, however, multiple Virginia courts had warned that the map likely violated the state’s constitution. A Tazewell County judge twice ruled against it and then, after the vote, refused to allow its certification.

Meanwhile, the state Supreme Court allowed the April 21 vote to go forward, albeit with the caveat that it would likely review the map regardless of the vote’s outcome. Then, the same court also refused to allow certification before finally invalidating the map altogether.

Virginia Democrats reportedly expected their Supreme Court to rule against them. Some even began to quarrel with each other over the perceived foolishness of their redistricting strategy.

On Friday, however, U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York called the decision “shocking” and declared that it “cannot stand.”

According to the New York Times, the prospect of lowering the Virginia Supreme Court’s mandatory retirement age came up during a private discussion on Saturday between Jeffries and the Democratic members of Virginia’s House delegation. The report did not identified specifically who in the Virginia delegation participated.

Crucially, Jeffries and the Virginia Democrats “did not land on a specific course forward,” according to the report.

Moreover, the proposal “drew mixed reactions on the call,” according to sources familiar with the discussions. Abigail Spanberger, the state’s Democratic governor, has not weighed in on the proposal, and a spokeswoman declined to comment on it.

Still, the proposal itself amounts to a brazen assault on judicial independence.

Ironically, Democrats claim to love judges, especially federal judges, who act outside their proper authority to undermine President Donald Trump.

When judges act properly, however, as in the 2022 Dobbs decision, Democrats threaten violence.

Discussing a change to the Virginia Supreme Court’s mandatory retirement age might not qualify as actual violence, but it does carry an implied threat: Defy us, and we will replace you.

Fortunately, Democrats at the national level do not yet have the power to mess with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Late last month, SCOTUS issued a landmark 6-3 ruling that invalidated the nefarious practice of racial gerrymandering. No longer must states draw majority-black districts to satisfy Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Red states responded to that decision — the “Callais” decision — by immediately drawing new congressional maps that favor Republicans.

Finally, we should tell the truth about those “Virginia” Democrats. The Old Dominion was a Republican state for decades until federal bureaucrats swarmed northern Virginia’s Washington, D.C., suburbs. In 2024, those affluent tyrants voted overwhelmingly for then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Last month, they provided the winning margin in the statewide redistricting vote.

In other words, the Democrat-dominated deep state conquered Virginia. Now, the deep state inside the state Capitol wants to oust the entire Virginia Supreme Court.

Hell hath no fury like Democrats who do not get their way.

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