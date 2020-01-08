Development in Drone Swarm Mystery: Sheriff Releases 'Command Vehicle' Description

Authorities working to crack the case of mysterious swarms of drones in the central United States are now taking a new approach — they’re searching for a command vehicle.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado made the announcement Monday, revealing that the case now has its own task force comprised of local, state and federal officials.

“A strategy meeting was held today in Brush, Colorado with Federal, State and local law enforcement agencies regarding the drone issue,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “None of the agencies can confirm that the drones are malicious.”

“A task force has been organized and we are asking for your assistance. Specifically, we are looking for the command vehicle. We are looking for a closed box trailer with antennas or a large van that does not belong in the area.”

The theory is apparently that these drone swarms, which often appear at night and elude attempts to follow them to their source, are not being controlled by individual operators but rather by a sophisticated piece of hardware.

A box trailer or large van would be able to hold not only the drones, but also the equipment needed to communicate with and control the swarms.

Another law enforcement agency involved in the search said the command vehicle description is simply an educated guess.

“The vehicle and trailer descriptions are based on pure speculation,” the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

“It may be accurate; but there is no information, at this time, that supports it.”

Despite a number of sightings in the past few weeks, authorities do not appear to be any closer to discovering who is behind the mysterious flights of machines.

Sheriff’s offices have urged an increasingly worried public to not shoot the drones, an act that could have unintended consequences if a bullet travels beyond the target.

Speculation about the drones’ operators ranges from a group of sophisticated pranksters to hostile foreign actors.

Drones of all types are now becoming a regular part of war and terrorism, with machines of all sizes being used for reconnaissance, combat and other military operations.

A Reaper drone, on the larger and more heavily equipped end of the spectrum, was famously used last week to take out Iranian terror monger Qassem Soleimani.

The smaller size of the drones perplexing residents of Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas virtually rules out any potential Hellfire missile strike.

If the unmanned aircraft continue to roam the night sky, it’s likely only a matter of time before officials discover their true purpose.

