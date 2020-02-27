Devin Nunes Reveals 'The Deep State Here Is Much Worse Than Even I Thought'

California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes warned Americans that the “deep state here is much worse” than he ever thought during an appearance Wednesday evening on Fox News.

“One thing that I tell the American people every time that I speak and I go out on the road and I talk to people is that, remember, the deep state here is much worse than even I thought it ever was,” Nunes told host Sean Hannity.

“People have to remember that this is one yard in a cloud of dust. You have to wake up every day to fight because the socialist left, they worked hard to take over the Democratic Party, they work hard to get Bernie Sanders in the lead. They’re not going away.”

The California representative said that Republicans need to take the House back in November if they want the seemingly endless investigations into President Donald Trump brought about by the Democrats to end.

Nunes appeared alongside Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan to discuss Republican efforts to renew and reform parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

TRENDING: Here’s the Brutal Anti-Biden Ad Obama’s Trying To Get Taken Off the Air in South Carolina

Attorney General William Barr told Republican senators this month that he is working on internal reforms to prevent the errors Inspector General Michael Horowitz determined that the FBI made when it sought permission to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, the Washington Examiner reported.

Jordan said that while the FISA warrant was used in 2016 to spy on four American citizens, the main reason the reforms are important is that “it could happen again.”

“Remember, 2016 was an election year, that’s what they did in 2016,” he said.

Do you think FISA should be reformed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (682 Votes) 1% (5 Votes)

“This is 2020. They could do it again because remember what happened two weeks ago. They went and the intelligence community goes and briefs Adam Schiff and people on Capitol Hill but they didn’t tell the president what they were going to tell folks on Capitol Hill.

“And as it turns out, what they conveyed to Mr. Schiff, which he then leaked, what they conveyed to Mr. Schiff was inaccurate.”

Hannity then asked if the two representatives had confidence that people would be held accountable for the failures of 2016.

“I think that the Attorney General Barr knows that there won’t be a Republican left in this country that trusts the FBI or the Department of Justice if people aren’t brought to and held accountable,” Nunes said.

The president, in particular, has expressed his distrust with government officials after his impeachment and acquittal and has reportedly created a detailed list of disloyal officials to oust, according to Axios.

RELATED: Swing State Judges Reverse Purge, Will Keep 200k Suspect Voters on Rolls

“I don’t think it’s a big problem. I don’t think it’s very many people,” Trump said during a media conference in India, Axios reported.

He added he wants “people who are good for the country, loyal to the country.”

Both Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, high-profile witnesses in the impeachment investigation, were forced out of their roles following Trump’s acquittal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.