Devin Nunes Turns the Tables, Calls on Schiff To Testify

Less than a week before the start of the public impeachment hearings, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, has issued a scathing letter demanding that a bombshell last-minute witness testify.

The Friday letter, acquired by Fox News, calls on House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff of California to give his testimony in a private session.

This doesn’t appear to be a trick to make Schiff squirm, but rather an actual attempt to get to the truth.

Ahead of what Nunes called a “public show trial,” the California Republican wants Schiff to sit before members of three separate committees in an attempt to clear up exactly what happened when at least one Schiff aide had secret contact with the intelligence official whose whistleblower complaint sparked the so-called Ukraine “scandal.”

“Specifically, I request that you sit for a closed-door deposition before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees,” Nunes wrote.

TRENDING: Duck Commander Phil Robertson Brings Down the House at Trump Rally in Louisiana: 'I Got It Down to This'

This would give legislators the chance to finally question Schiff about his and his staff’s dealings with the whistleblower, who took issue with a July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Considering accusations about the Democrat’s connection with the person at the center of the controversy still remain unanswered, this grilling could reveal some damning details.

“Although you publicly claim nothing inappropriate was discussed,” Nunes continued, “the three committees deserve to hear directly from you the substance and circumstances surrounding any discussions conducted with the whistleblower, and any instructions you issued regarding those discussions.”

It looks like Schiff won’t be able to run away from this request without making his partisan impeachment attempt look even more shady, either.

Do you think Schiff will agree to testify? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 7% (70 Votes) 93% (872 Votes)

“Given that you have reneged on your public commitment to let the committees interview the whistleblower directly, you are the only individual who can provide clarity as to these conversations,” Nunes wrote.

You can read the full letter below:

Rm Ltr to Chm Re Deposition… by Fox News on Scribd

Schiff’s handling of the impeachment inquiry is, by all appearances, a shameless attempt to oust Trump.

RELATED: GOP Puts Schiff in Impeachment Checkmate with 8-Person Witness Request

The Democratic lawmaker has been accused of silencing his opponents and even allegedly decided what questions, if any, they would be allowed to ask.

Republicans have revolted against the supposedly unbiased impeachment attempt, even going so far as to storm a hearing being held in private.

Schiff, in a weaselly fashion that symbolizes the way he’s led the entire inquiry, literally fled the scene as GOP lawmakers poured into the room.

Although Schiff can always refuse to appear for questioning, it would only further prove that he has something to hide about the origins of the impeachment sham.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.