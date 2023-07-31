Hunter Biden’s former business partner said that calls to Washington, D.C., were a critical part of a Ukrainian energy company’s efforts to stop a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating it, according to a new report.

Devon Archer testified Monday that Hunter Biden, who along with Archer was on the board of Burisma Holdings, “called D.C.” in 2015 to get the Obama administration to put pressure on Ukraine to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, Fox News reported, citing a source familiar with his testimony.

In January 2018, Joe Biden told the story of how in 2016 he secured the ouster of the prosecutor during a meeting with Ukrainian officials, according to Law and Crime.

“I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a b****. He got fired,” Biden said at the time. The money referred to was U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Archer said during his Monday testimony that Hunter Biden put his father on the phone at least 20 times in an effort to sell “the brand.”

Fox said its source said Archer told the committee that Burisma officials “placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C.” to blunt Shokin’s investigation.

Archer said in December 2015, Hunter Biden and Burisma officials “called D.C.” about the matter. It was unclear who in Washington received the call.

Archer said days after the call, Joe Biden — then vice president — made a speech in Ukraine about the need to fix the office of the Ukrainian prosecutor.

“This is the most revealing aspect of Archer’s testimony and maybe the most important in our entire investigation so far,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio said.

🚨STATEMENT🚨 Devon Archer’s testimony confirms Joe Biden 𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐃 when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved. Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ & he joined Hunter’s dinners with his foreign associates in person or by phone over 20 times.👇 pic.twitter.com/JETKrAc5WU — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 31, 2023

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said Archer’s testimony “confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” according to a statement posted on the House Oversight Committee website.

“Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family. When Joe Biden was vice president of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times. When Burisma’s owner was facing pressure from the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company for corruption, Archer testified that Burisma executives asked Hunter to ‘call D.C.’ after a Burisma board meeting in Dubai,” Comer said.

“Why did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his family’s business dealings and his involvement? It begs the question what else he is hiding from the American people.”

“The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will continue to follow the Bidens’ money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”

In addition to testimony related to Burisma, Comer said Archer told the panel that one call connected Joe Biden with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR, a company formed by Hunter Biden and Chinese associates.

“Archer acknowledged that then-Vice President Biden had coffee with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR, in Beijing. Then-Vice President Biden even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter,” Comer’s release said.

The release said that Archer said that in the spring of 2014, “then-Vice President Biden attended a business dinner with his son, Hunter, and his associates at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, attended the dinner. Notably, the Biden Administration’s public sanctions list for Russian oligarchs does not contain Baturina.”

