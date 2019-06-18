SECTIONS
DeVos Launches Investigation into Allegations of Anti-Semitism at Duke and UNC Conference

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published June 18, 2019 at 8:51am
The Department of Education announced Monday it will investigate a March conference hosted by Duke University and the University of North Carolina accused of displaying anti-Semitic and anti-Israel bias.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced in a letter to Republican North Carolina Rep. George Holding that she is launching an investigation into the matter.

Her letter followed Holding’s April 15 request that a federal investigation be made into the conference after video footage and allegations of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel bias emerged.

The conference “Conflict over Gaza: People, Politics, and Possibilities” took place between March 22 and March 24 and was co-sponsored by the Duke-UNC Consortium for Middle East Studies.

The consortium reportedly received a $235,000 grant through the Department of Education in 2018, 65 percent of which has been spent, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“According to first-hand accounts, the conference had a radically anti-Israel bias. Reportedly, speakers and panelists distorted facts and misrepresented the complex situation in Gaza. A video recently surfaced depicting the main musical performer, rapper Tamer Nafar, singing a brazenly anti-semitic song,” Holding wrote in his April 15 letter to DeVos.

DeVos told Holding on Monday she is “troubled by the concerns” he addressed in the letter.

“I have directed the Office of Postsecondary Education to examine the use of funds under this program to determine if the Consortium violated the terms and conditions of its grant, Department regulates, or the HEA,” DeVos said.

“It is critical that recipients of grants use funds in accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements, as well as for purposes of the program for which they are funded. ”

Holding told The Daily Caller he appreciates DeVos treating the incident seriously.

“Substituting one-sided advocacy for constructive academic discourse undermines the integrity of our education system and exploits the American taxpayers,” Holding told The Daily Caller. “Universities have a responsibility to promote free and open debate featuring diverse perspectives and viewpoints.”

In a letter obtained by The Daily Caller, the Department of Education requested evidence from Duke’s Professor Charlie Kurzman of policies, safeguards, budget allocations, processes and any other practices “currently in place” to ensure the consortium complies with the purpose of the National Resource Center program.

The Consortium for Middle East Studies received grants from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission during the 2018 fiscal year.

“The Department is requesting that you submit the initial documentation within 15 days of the receipt of this letter,” Senior Director of the U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education International and Foreign Language Education Cheryl Gibbs wrote. “Upon our review of the submitted documentation, the department may request further clarifying information and may conduct a site visit.”

Political filmmaker Ami Horowitz attended and filmed parts of the March conference, posting the video on YouTube.

YouTube temporarily disabled some features of the video within 20 minutes of Horowitz’s post, telling Horowitz that hate speech was one of their reasons.

YouTube later claimed the incident was “the wrong call.” However, Horowitz’s video was blocked by Youtube after Nafar claimed copyright infringement.

Horowitz responded to his blocked video with a tweet.

“It is a travesty that US federal funds and state funds were used for an antisemitic, anti Israel hatefest,” Horowitz said. “I applaud the congressman’s actions.”

Nafar has used his music to push Palestinian citizens to vote, appearing on CNN with Becky Anderson to discuss Arab voting in the Israel election earlier in April.

Nafar can be heard saying in the video filmed by Horowitz, “Let’s try it together,” as he invites the audience to join him in song, “I need your help. I cannot be anti-Semitic alone.”

“Don’t think of Rihanna when you sing this, don’t think of Beyonce — think of Mel Gibson,” Nafar says in the video, “I’m in love with a Jew / Oh / I fell in love with a Jew / Oh / Her skin is white and my skin is brown, she was going up up and I was going down.”

“You look beautifully anti-Semitic,” Nafar told the crowd.

Some of Nafar’s fans defended the artist’s statement claiming it was mocking anti-Semitics.

