The Hyde Amendment is a vital amendment that prohibits federal dollars from being used to fund most abortions.

It thus should come as no surprise that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi favors repealing it.

What is surprising, though, is that Pelosi is using her Catholic faith as a reason that the pro-life amendment should be repealed.

“As a devout Catholic and mother of five in six years, I feel that God blessed my husband and me with our beautiful family — five children in six years almost to the day,” Pelosi said Thursday, according to Fox News.

“But that may not be what we should — and it’s not up to me to dictate that that’s what other people should do, and it’s an issue of fairness and justice for poorer women in our country.”

The Catholic Church, and many other Christian denominations, have long opposed the monstrous decision to legalize abortion in Roe v. Wade. Pelosi’s opposition to the Hyde Amendment thus clearly is against the teaching of the Catholic Church.

Pelosi has a long record of opposing pro-life legislation. She opposed the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act on more than one occasion.

Catholic leaders have not been silent on Pelosi’s support for abortion.

The archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, spoke strongly against Pelosi’s support for abortion. San Francisco is Pelosi’s home diocese.

“And on the question of the equal dignity of human life in the womb, [Pelosi] … speaks in direct contradiction to a fundamental human right that Catholic teaching has consistently championed for 2,000 years,” Cordileone said.

“No Catholic in good conscience can favor abortion.”

President Joe Biden has also drawn criticism for his support for abortion while holding to the Catholic faith.

Pelosi and Biden both claim to be devout Catholics, but their support for abortion runs contrary to their Catholic faith.

Catholicism in particular and Christianity in general are at odds with abortion. Abortion is not a human right but is rather murder. Many Christian leaders have spoken against, and continue to speak against, abortion.

Biden and Pelosi have both chosen to ignore Catholic Church teaching on abortion and made public stands in favor of abortion.

Americans should not have to send their tax money to pay for something as controversial and immoral as abortion.

Now Speaker Pelosi wants to force Christians to spend more on abortion via their taxes to the federal government. If the Hyde Amendment is repealed, that is exactly what will happen.

