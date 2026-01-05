DHS Accuses Hilton Hotels of Launching a 'Coordinated Campaign' Against ICE Agents

A Hilton-branded hotel chain property in Minneapolis allegedly sent an email announcing that reservations for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other Department of Homeland Security officials would be cancelled.

The email appears to be from the Hampton Inn by Hilton in Lakeville, Minnesota. It informed the recipient that reservations for those involved with immigration enforcement would not be honored.

“We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation,” an email from the Hampton Inn’s FOM, or front office manager, said.

“Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to stay at our property,” the manager added.

A follow-up email informed the recipient, “After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be cancelling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton.”

The office DHS account on X posted images of the emails and commented, “NO ROOM AT THE INN! @HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement.”

“When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?”

The use of the language “coordinated campaign” suggested DHS was experiencing similar reservation issues at other Hilton properties in the area.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted a statement from Hilton responding to the emails in question, which said, “Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values.”

“We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.”

CBS News reported Monday that the federal government is deploying 2,000 agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area as part of an immigration crackdown in the wake of the Somali fraud scandal.

“The plan is for the agents and officers to oversee a 30-day surge in operations in the Twin Cities area, making the region the first major target of the Trump administration’s expanded immigration crackdown in the new year, officials said,” according to the outlet.

“Agents deployed from Homeland Security Investigations are expected to probe alleged cases of fraud, building on last month’s inspection of dozens of sites in the Minneapolis area,” CBS added.

“One former law enforcement official described the scale as extraordinary, noting that the number of HSI agents being sent to Minneapolis is roughly equivalent to the entire HSI workforce assigned to the state of Arizona.”

