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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents watch protestors outside of Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center as they protect vehicles during a shift change on June 7, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents watch protestors outside of Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center as they protect vehicles during a shift change on June 7, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. (Adam Gray / Getty Images)

DHS Announces Big Arrests, ICE Nabs Illegals Convicted of Rape, Manslaughter, Trafficking Drugs

 By Jack Davis  June 16, 2026 at 5:54am
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Criminals hiding in plain sight are being arrested day in and day out as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement cleans out America.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested multiple murderers, rapists, and drug traffickers from our communities,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, according to a news release on the Department of Homeland Security website that listed some of the “worst of the worst” detained by federal agents.

“Nearly 70 percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Every day our officers are putting their lives on the line to remove criminals from our communities,” Bis said.

The release noted that those arrested include Roque Cinto-Mejia, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, who is convicted for manslaughter in Brooklyn; Alejandro De Jesus-De La Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who is convicted for voluntary manslaughter in San Bernardino, California; and Francisco Antonio Morales-Acencio, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, who is convicted for rape, as well as assault and battery of a family member, in Fairfax, Virginia.

Heriberto Mendoza-Pineda, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, who is convicted for trafficking methamphetamine in Gwinnett County, Georgia, was also detained, as was Manuel Soto, a criminal illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, who was convicted twice for possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in Boston.

ICE Fugitive Operations teams noted that its New York City operations have recently resulted in the arrests of criminal illegal immigrants convicted of crimes including murder, rape, sexual abuse of a child under 11, forcible touching of sexual or intimate parts of another person, and sexual contact with a person incapable of consent, according to an ICE news release.

“While sanctuary politicians continue to prioritize criminal illegal aliens over law abiding New Yorkers, our officers are on the front lines every day keeping our communities safe from murderers, rapists and pedophiles that prey on our most vulnerable citizens,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo said.

Do you approve of the Trump administration’s immigration policies?

“Protecting New Yorkers from criminal illegal aliens will always be a priority for this office. We will never waver in our commitment to arrest criminal illegal aliens and remove them from our country.”

DHS noted that earlier this month, a former leader in a designated foreign terrorist organization was arrested in North Carolina.

On June 5, ICE detained Felipe Linares De Oliveira Dell Aquilla, a criminal illegal immigrant from Brazil.

Aquilla has an international warrant on charges of criminal association and extortion, according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Aquilla was a commander in Primeiro Comando da Capital and Comando Vermelho, which are designated foreign terrorist organizations.

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At the time of his arrest, he was preparing to run to Mexico.

Aquilla was halted in a traffic stop. He tried to get away, leading to a pursuit that ended in a crash. A foot chase ensued until he was arrested.

ICE agents found cell phones, laptops, money, and a 9mm handgun in his car.

“This arrest demonstrates the unwavering commitment of HSI to protect our communities from dangerous international criminals,” Mark Zito, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in North and South Carolina, said.

“By removing a known leader of violent foreign terrorist organizations — wanted for serious crimes including criminal association and extortion — we have prevented further harm to innocent people here and abroad. Our agents, working alongside dedicated state and local law enforcement partners, acted swiftly and decisively to ensure this individual will no longer threaten the safety of our neighborhoods. HSI will continue to pursue those who endanger our communities and bring them to justice,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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