DHS Asks North Carolina Court Not to Release Thrice-Deported Illegal Whose Reckless Driving Killed Little Girl

An illegal immigrant who has been deported three times has been charged in a July 3 crash that killed a 6-year-old girl in North Carolina.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer asking North Carolina officials not to let Jaime Santiago Corona out of jail without notifying them, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

Calli Toler, 6, was killed in the crash.

Corona, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, faces multiple charges. DHS noted that Corona’s “criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence of liquor and obstructing police.”

According to arrest warrants, Jaime Santiago Corona had been deported three times since 2019, was illegally in the United States, and was driving on a revoked license when Calli was killed. I voted for the Laken Riley Act because our immigration laws must be enforced. North… — Congressman Don Davis (@RepDonDavis) July 9, 2026

“This monster caused a car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl, and injured a mother and a 4-year-old,” Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said.

“He had previously been deported three times and has a criminal history for driving under the influence of liquor,” she continued.

“This tragedy was 100% preventable. Our prayers are with Calli Toler and her family. DHS lodged a detainer requesting this criminal illegal alien not be released from jail and allowed on our roads again,” she said.

Last week, Calli Toler’s life was taken after an illegal alien recklessly ran a stop sign and crashed into her. She was just six years old. This tragedy was 100 percent preventable. Please join us in praying for Calli’s family, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/wv1tSfXmo5 pic.twitter.com/xuAl0ZGQzZ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 9, 2026

Corona has illegally entered the U.S. four times.

He was deported in 2019, 2023, and 2024.

According to WCTI-TV, Corona is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to stop for a stop sign, careless and reckless driving, and driving while license revoked.

Corona is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond, with bond documents calling him a flight risk.

Corona was driving a 2023 Dodge Ram pickup that did not stop at a stop sign. The vehicle hit a 2016 Chevrolet SUV driven by Kelli Toler.

.@ICEgov has lodged a detainer for a three-time deported illegal alien who KILLED a SIX-YEAR-OLD GIRL. Jaime Santiago Corona, from Mexico, was driving with a revoked license when he ran a stop sign and collided with Kelli Toler’s SUV. Toler and her 4-year-old were injured, and… https://t.co/4jIDj1yEr6 pic.twitter.com/IpJ5vs465h — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 8, 2026

Toler and the 4-year-old child riding with her suffered serious injuries, while Calli was killed.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said it will cooperate with ICE, according to Fox News.

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