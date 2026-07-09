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DHS Asks North Carolina Court Not to Release Thrice-Deported Illegal Whose Reckless Driving Killed Little Girl

 By Jack Davis  July 9, 2026 at 1:10pm
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An illegal immigrant who has been deported three times has been charged in a July 3 crash that killed a 6-year-old girl in North Carolina.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer asking North Carolina officials not to let Jaime Santiago Corona out of jail without notifying them, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

Calli Toler, 6, was killed in the crash.

Corona, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, faces multiple charges. DHS noted that Corona’s “criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence of liquor and obstructing police.”

“This monster caused a car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl, and injured a mother and a 4-year-old,” Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said.

“He had previously been deported three times and has a criminal history for driving under the influence of liquor,” she continued.

“This tragedy was 100% preventable. Our prayers are with Calli Toler and her family. DHS lodged a detainer requesting this criminal illegal alien not be released from jail and allowed on our roads again,” she said.

Corona has illegally entered the U.S. four times.

Related:
Another One: Haitian Illegal Accused of Homicide After Fiery Tractor Trailer Crash Kills State Trooper - Blue State Had Granted His CDL

He was deported in 2019, 2023, and 2024.

According to WCTI-TV, Corona is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to stop for a stop sign, careless and reckless driving, and driving while license revoked.

Corona is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond, with bond documents calling him a flight risk.

Corona was driving a 2023 Dodge Ram pickup that did not stop at a stop sign. The vehicle hit a 2016 Chevrolet SUV driven by Kelli Toler.

Toler and the 4-year-old child riding with her suffered serious injuries, while Calli was killed.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said it will cooperate with ICE, according to Fox News.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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