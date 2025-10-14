DHS Confirms Sickening Plot 'From Mexico' Targeting ICE and CBP Agents

In case there were any lingering doubts that President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda is helping America and hurting its enemies, this Department of Homeland Security news release should dispel them.

On Tuesday, DHS put out a blistering release that chronicled a sickening plot from south of the border that was targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents — all the way in Chicago.

Here’s the blistering headline: “Bounties Originating From Mexico Offered to Shoot ICE and CBP Officers in Chicago.”

According to DHS, the group has acquired credible intelligence linking Mexican criminals to a tiered bounty system targeting ICE and CBP agents.

Worse yet, DHS claims that those Mexicans are working “with domestic extremist groups” to accomplish this vile task.

“These criminal networks have issued explicit instructions to U.S.-based sympathetics, including street gangs in Chicago, to monitor, harass, and assassinate federal agents,” DHS describes.

DHS adds: “Cartels have disseminated a structured bounty program to incentivize violence against federal personnel, with payouts escalating based on rank and action taken.”

And the payouts are significant.

According to this tiered system, participants are promised:

Do you support ICE? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1858 Votes) No: 0% (9 Votes)

$2,000 for gathering intel or doxxing federal agents, which includes sensitive family information.

$5,000 to $10,000 for “kidnapping or non-lethal assaults” on ICE and CBP agents

Up to $50,000 for the assassination of high-ranking officials

“These criminal networks are not just resisting the rule of law, they are waging an organized campaign of terror against the brave men and women who protect our borders and communities,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Noem then highlighted just how dangerous things are getting for her agents — and how committed to the cause they still are.

“Our agents are facing ambushes, drone surveillance, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress,” she said. “We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.”

Worse yet, DHS highlighted that these criminal networks are interested in more than just an influx of cash.

“In neighborhoods like Chicago’s Pilsen and Little Village, gang members affiliated with groups such as the Latin Kings have deployed ‘spotters’ on rooftops equipped with firearms and radio communications,” DHS said. “These individuals track ICE and CBP movements in real-time, relaying coordinates.

“This surveillance has enabled ambushes and disruptions during routine enforcement actions, including recent raids under Operation Midway Blitz.”

And it’s not just in the Second City.

“In Portland and Chicago, Antifa groups have provided logistical support such as pre-staged protest supplies, doxxing of agent identities, and on-the-ground interference to shield cartel-linked individuals from deportation,” DHS said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.