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Lovenstar, a Haitian rap artist, joins hundreds of asylum seekers who used a CBP phone app to schedule an interview with U.S. agents at the San Ysidro Border Crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, on April 25, 2024.
Lovenstar, a Haitian rap artist, joins hundreds of asylum seekers who used a CBP phone app to schedule an interview with U.S. agents at the San Ysidro Border Crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, on April 25, 2024. (Robert Gauthier - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

DHS Delivers Bad News for 300,000 Haitians in the US: 'It's Closing Time'

 By Jack Davis  June 26, 2026 at 12:23pm
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The Department of Homeland Security is telling Haitians who use Temporary Protected Status to remain in the United States that it is time to leave.

On Thursday, in the case of Mullin v. Doe, the Supreme Court overturned lower court rulings that tried to prevent the administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian nationals who had been allowed to live in the United States indefinitely, due to what were considered hazardous conditions in their homelands when TPS was granted.

Trump administration officials said that leaves Haitian immigrants with the choice of leaving or being removed.

“I asked DHS General Counsel James Percival if DHS will allow a grace period for the 300,000+ Haitians who are having their TPS terminated to leave the country, or will arrests and deportations begin immediately?” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X.


“He urged the Haitians to use the CBP Home app and take advantage of a $2,600 payment to self deport instead of being subjected to ICE arrest & detention,” the post said.

Percival had told Fox News that “many of these designations became de facto amnesty,” adding that “this is a win for the rule of law and common sense.”

Do you agree with this move by DHS?

“This ruling is a tremendous win for the Trump administration,” White House representative Abigail Jackson told Fox News.


“Today, the Supreme Court affirmed what President Trump has always maintained: temporary protected status is, by definition, temporary. It was never intended to be a pathway to permanent status or legal residency,” she said.

Percival stressed that point in a video posted to X.

“The T in TPS stands for temporary,” he said.

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“Many of these designations go back decades. We have designations from 1998 for Hurricane Mitch that we’re still trying to get rid of,” he said.


“President Trump has been trying to end these programs since 2017,” he said.

“So these people have been on notice for nine years that this day is coming,” he continued.

“So what we would say now is it’s closing time, which means you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here. The good news is it’s not too late to get a $2,600 check and a free flight home.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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