DHS Delivers Bad News for 300,000 Haitians in the US: 'It's Closing Time'

The Department of Homeland Security is telling Haitians who use Temporary Protected Status to remain in the United States that it is time to leave.

On Thursday, in the case of Mullin v. Doe, the Supreme Court overturned lower court rulings that tried to prevent the administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian nationals who had been allowed to live in the United States indefinitely, due to what were considered hazardous conditions in their homelands when TPS was granted.

Trump administration officials said that leaves Haitian immigrants with the choice of leaving or being removed.

“I asked DHS General Counsel James Percival if DHS will allow a grace period for the 300,000+ Haitians who are having their TPS terminated to leave the country, or will arrests and deportations begin immediately?” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X.

NEW: I asked DHS General Counsel James Percival if DHS will allow a grace period for the 300,000+ Haitians who are having their TPS terminated to leave the country, or will arrests and deportations begin immediately? “It’s closing time, they don’t have to go home, but they can’t… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 26, 2026



“He urged the Haitians to use the CBP Home app and take advantage of a $2,600 payment to self deport instead of being subjected to ICE arrest & detention,” the post said.

Percival had told Fox News that “many of these designations became de facto amnesty,” adding that “this is a win for the rule of law and common sense.”

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“This ruling is a tremendous win for the Trump administration,” White House representative Abigail Jackson told Fox News.

NAILED IT: Caroline Sunshine: “The first word in TPS is temporary. It’s always supposed to be temporary, and specifically in-regards-to the Haitians who have come here. The first batch came, I think, in 2010, after the earthquake in Haiti. It’s been 16 years since the earthquake,… pic.twitter.com/xfPAH1unXL — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 26, 2026



“Today, the Supreme Court affirmed what President Trump has always maintained: temporary protected status is, by definition, temporary. It was never intended to be a pathway to permanent status or legal residency,” she said.

Percival stressed that point in a video posted to X.

“The T in TPS stands for temporary,” he said.

“Many of these designations go back decades. We have designations from 1998 for Hurricane Mitch that we’re still trying to get rid of,” he said.

“The T in TPS stands for temporary…It is closing time. You don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here. The good news is it’s not too late to get a $2,600 check and a free flight home.” @DHSGenCounselhttps://t.co/YGo3uuNvrE pic.twitter.com/JDClLseFgA — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 26, 2026



“President Trump has been trying to end these programs since 2017,” he said.

“So these people have been on notice for nine years that this day is coming,” he continued.

“So what we would say now is it’s closing time, which means you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here. The good news is it’s not too late to get a $2,600 check and a free flight home.”

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