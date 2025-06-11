DHS Fires Back at Critics, 'Sets the Record Straight' About What's Really Happening in LA Riots

It’s “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” all over again — although this time, with a president and administration that seems to have learned their lesson from their first rodeo.

You may remember that chyron from CNN’s coverage of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots during the Summer of Floyd chaos. We’re seeing it again from Democrats as parts of Los Angeles and other American cities have descended into anarchic mayhem, all because Immigration and Customs Enforcement dared to enforce immigration law.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said these were “peaceful protests … being generated because the president of the United States is sowing chaos and confusion.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, meanwhile, blamed Trump for a “chaotic escalation” of the situation by deploying troops to keep federal agents and property safe. California Rep. Maxine Waters said that if there was violence, it was the fault of “one or two or a few people who will not conform.”

And the media is more than happy to play along. Again.

This is, of course, nonsense — nonsense that President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security went to great strain to make clear in a media release — titled “DHS Sets the Record Straight on LA Riots, Condemns Violence Against Law Enforcement, Destruction of Property and Threats to ICE Agents” — that blasted “sanctuary politicians and the media” for attempting “to gaslight Americans, [and] call lawless riots in the sanctuary state of California peaceful.”

“While the mainstream media and far-left politicians have lied point-blank to Americans that these riots in Los Angeles have not been violent, the American people can see with their own eyes the truth,” Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the media release Tuesday.

“Rioters are throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, defacing public property, setting cars on fire, defacing buildings, assaulting law enforcement, and burning American flags.

“The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Democrat politicians must call for it to end.”

Included were plenty of images and videos where these riots were demonstrably not peaceful, including scenes where “kill a cop,” “f*** ICE” and “hang Trump” graffiti were present, cars were on fire or burnt out, and the flags were almost always Mexican. (Funny how the Viva México! crowd does not want to vivo en México and is apparently willing to burn their own city down, so others do not have to suffer that indignity.)

WARNING: The following posts contain graphic language and images of violence that some viewers may find offensive.

Patriotism, professionalism and dignity in the face of assaults, threats, and disrespect. America can be proud of its law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/TyFK1M1dj4 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 10, 2025

California politicians must call off their rioting mob. Federal law enforcement are working to protect and safeguard American citizens from criminal illegal aliens. Why is California’s governor siding with foreign criminals? pic.twitter.com/MoZLCx7nih — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 9, 2025

“Peaceful protest.” Call it what it is: a violent riot. pic.twitter.com/iNltWAH5wp — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 8, 2025

Police trapped under an LA overpass while rioters torch their cars from above. This is insane. Weak leadership has emboldened a whole generation of domestic terrorists.

pic.twitter.com/LhPGUIwC9M — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 9, 2025

All peaceful, though. And whatever chaos there is, that’s Trump’s fault.

We’ve been through this rigamarole already. In fact, it was almost exactly five years ago that America was held over a barrel by those fiery but mostly peaceful protesters and told that if we wanted this to stop, we had to give in and give up. Systemic change was the only way out — and once they got their way, we were told, this would all come to an end.

Except it didn’t, naturally, and Americans finally got sick of wokeness purity tests that played like a violent version of “Portlandia.” The zeitgeist has shifted, and this time nobody’s blacking out their social media profile pics or playing along with the politicians who want to pretend that there’s no hooliganism involved here, and if there is, it’s all Trump’s fault anyway.

That won’t stop them from pretending, oddly enough. If there’s one thing that hasn’t changed in five years, it’s the Democrats. Have fun trying to sell that in 2026 and 2028, particularly if you’re one of the unfortunate political operatives who has to try to make President Gavin Newsom a thing.

