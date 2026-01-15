DHS, Greg Abbott Call Out Dems After Illegal Sends ICE Agent to Texas Hospital While Trying to Run Him Over

Agents enforcing immigration laws are being put at risk as Democratic politicians stoke the fires of hate, officials alleged in the aftermath of an incident in Texas where an illegal immigrant injured an agent by using her car.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted a video of an incident in which a vehicle that was boxed in went back and forth, ramming ICE vehicles, even though there was no chance of escape.

“Yesterday, in Texas, a criminal illegal alien tried to run over our officer — smashing vehicles and leaving one officer injured and sent to the hospital,” ICE posted on X.

Yesterday, in Texas, a criminal illegal alien tried to run over our officer — smashing vehicles and leaving one officer injured and sent to the hospital. Thanks to politicians spewing dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric, this is becoming a daily occurrence. pic.twitter.com/reVHpDu5T3 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 14, 2026

“Thanks to politicians spewing dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric, this is becoming a daily occurrence,” the post said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said ICE agents now face “constant impediments” and “constant attacks,” according to Fox News.

“When we hear elected officials calling upon individuals to impede or obstruct ICE law enforcement operations nationwide, you’re going to see incidents like this,” Lyons said, referring to the San Antonio incident.

“You saw the officers and agents attempting to apprehend a criminally illegal alien, and there they are using their car as a weapon,” he said, adding that one agent suffered a neck injury that required medical attention.

“Every day, this is what the men and women of ICE are facing,” he said. “It’s constant impediments, constant attacks like this. And it’s not safe for my folks, it’s not safe for the public. It really needs to stop.”

Lyons said packs of anti-ICE gangs are now taking on agents.

“It’s a constitutional right to go out there and protest. But when you have organized criminal gangs, which these are, that are organizing these groups to, again, impede or obstruct law enforcement operations … that’s a criminal act,” he said.

“I will tell you that Homeland Security investigations, my folks, the FBI, we’re investigating these and people can be held accountable because you can’t organize groups to go out and impede law enforcement. It’s a criminal act, and we have to act swiftly to prevent this from spreading,” he said.

Lyons pushed back against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who vowed to prosecute ICE agents who break the law.

“The men and women of ICE, the men and women of HSI, they’re not committing any crimes,” Lyons said.

“What he should worry about is the sanctuary policies that have these criminal aliens go back to his neighborhoods and commit heinous crimes like fentanyl trafficking, human trafficking, rape of a child. He should focus on those and let law enforcement do law enforcement work,” he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said groups fighting ICE need to be dismantled.

A criminal illegal alien rammed ICE vehicles in San Antonio, sending an agent to the hospital. Organized groups are obstructing immigration enforcement across the country, putting officers and law abiding civilians at risk. These criminals must be arrested.… — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 14, 2026

“A criminal illegal alien rammed ICE vehicles in San Antonio, sending an agent to the hospital,” Abbott posted on X.

“Organized groups are obstructing immigration enforcement across the country, putting officers and law abiding civilians at risk. These criminals must be arrested,” he posted.

