DHS Hilariously Mocks Hillary After She Concedes Dems' Immigration Policy Has Been 'Destabilizing'

The Department of Homeland Security jabbed Hillary Clinton after she unveiled a revelation about mass immigration in the Biden era.

Appearing at the Munich Security Conference, the former secretary of state said immigration should be firm but welcoming, as noted by the New York Post.

She suggested that unlike President Donald Trump’s approach, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama understood the balance of deporting illegal immigrants with kindness.

But there was a different tone as she approached the regime of former President Joe Biden, where the border became a welcome mat for anyone from anywhere.

Yesterday, I had the honor of meeting with Angel Families who lost their loved ones to criminal illegal aliens, as well as touring the @CBP Otay Mesa Drug Vault.@POTUS Trump securing the border and empowering this nation’s law enforcement has given us the lowest murder rate in… pic.twitter.com/Xn30uYct8q — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 13, 2026

“It went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing,” Clinton, who opposed President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign that ended in her defeat at Trump’s hands, said.

“It needs to be fixed in a humane way with secure borders that don’t torture and kill people, and how we’re going to have a strong family structure because it is at the base of civilization,” she added.

In a social media post, DHS said the ruinous policies Trump is fixing may seem like a surprise to Clinton, but not to anyone who has seen the toll criminal illegal immigrants have taken on America.

“It’s not controversial: mass migration went too far and has been destabilizing to our society. Under @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem, we’re working tirelessly to reverse the inhumane effects of mass migration and defend our homeland,” DHS posted on X.

“We’ll never give up our mission to save our nation by securing our borders, deporting criminal illegal aliens, and enforcing the law,” the post said.

Hillary Clinton admits illegal immigration went too far: “It went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing.” REMINDER: Biden let millions of unvetted illegal criminals pour into the country for four years. pic.twitter.com/JeqUxJsU7B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2026

In case anyone forgot, the Republican National Committee chimed in.

“REMINDER: Biden let millions of unvetted illegal criminals pour into the country for four years,” the RNC posted on X.

On Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced a new batch of criminal illegal aliens who have been detained, according to a DHS news release.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested heinous criminal illegal aliens convicted for sex crimes against children, felony battery, and one monster convicted for SIX offenses including a hit-and-run and grand theft,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“There is absolutely no reason these violent criminals should remain in this country. While sanctuary politicians and activist judges release criminals into our communities, our law enforcement officers are risking their lives to remove public safety threats from American neighborhoods.”

Those arrested included Juan Eulises Garcia-Alvarado of El Salvador, who was convicted for possessing sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old in Suffolk County, New York, and Martin Rodriguez-Hernandez of Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County, Texas.

DHS also announced the arrest of Jose Lopez-Arevalo of El Salvador, whose convictions included assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle hit-and-run, false imprisonment, grand theft, evading police, and driving under the influence in California.

