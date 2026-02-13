DHS Nukes CBS for Drumming Up Sympathy for Illegal Alien 'Caretaker' Accused of Ramming ICE Agents

After CBS News gave a teary-eyed account of a Chicago man detained by the Department of Homeland Security for being in America illegally, DHS made it clear that that weepy sympathy is misplaced.

Federico Alcantar, 22, was taken into custody in October, according to CBS News. His supporters say that because he is responsible for looking after his siblings, he should not be deported.

“All I can think of is how he didn’t deserve this and how much he and his siblings had already endured,” Mariela S., who attended a recent vigil on his behalf, said.

“He was racially profiled, forced into a traffic stop, where he was removed from his car at gunpoint,” Katherine Greenslade, lawyer and director with the Immigrant Justice Legal Clinic, added.

Then DHS let the truth drop in a post on X.

This ‘Chicago caregiver’ is actually an illegal alien from Mexico who RAMMED our law enforcement with his vehicle. On October 31, @ICEgov law enforcement conducted a targeted vehicle stop to arrest Federico Alcantar-Flores, but he tried to evade arrest — a felony and a federal… pic.twitter.com/p5LnlR2CRG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 12, 2026

“This ‘Chicago caregiver’ is actually an illegal alien from Mexico who RAMMED our law enforcement with his vehicle,” DHS wrote.

“On October 31, @ICEgov law enforcement conducted a targeted vehicle stop to arrest Federico Alcantar-Flores, but he tried to evade arrest — a felony and a federal crime — by ramming our law enforcement with his vehicle,” the post said.

“Being a caretaker is not a get-out-of-jail-free card. On the contrary, it ought to cause an individual to reconsider assaulting law enforcement!” the post said.

Although the efforts of U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement have been attacked by Democrats, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has said Democratic rhetoric only makes the job harder.

“In yesterday’s hearing, Democrats doubled down on their vile attacks on our law enforcement comparing them to Nazis and the secret police and calling them thugs. While they were demonizing our law enforcement, our officers were risking their lives arresting criminal illegal aliens including multiple child rapists, kidnappers, and violent assailants,” she said in a news release on the DHS website.

“The Democrats’ rhetoric about our law enforcement is inciting violent attacks against them. Our officers are experiencing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats as they arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists.”

In testimony before Congress this week, ICE Director Todd Lyons noted, “We are facing the deadliest operating environment in our agency’s history. ICE personnel, not to mention their families, are under assault like never before in this country.”

“In Fiscal Year 2025, death threats against ICE personnel increased by more than 8,000 percent. Assaults on our officers have skyrocketed by over 1,400 percent. One officer in Minnesota had his finger bitten off by a left-wing protestor, egged on by elected officials characterizing our officers as the ‘gestapo’ or ‘secret police,’” he said.

“Much of the fight that ICE faces in keeping Americans safe is fueled by so-called ‘Sanctuary Cities.’ The concept of a ‘Sanctuary City’ is a dangerous lie.

“These jurisdictions do not provide sanctuary for immigrants; they provide a shield for criminals. When a local jail refuses to honor an ICE detainer and releases a predator back onto the street, they are not protecting their community – they are endangering it. They are complicit in every future crime that individual commits.

“There is no right to obstruct federal law enforcement that the American people voted for by force or by policy, and we will use every tool available to hold these jurisdictions accountable and protect the American people.”

