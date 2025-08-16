Share
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent stands outside.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent stands outside.

DHS Passes One Thousand Deportations Per Day with No Sign of Slowing Down

 By Michael Austin  August 16, 2025 at 8:03am
The Department of Homeland Security deported more than 1,400 illegal aliens every day for the past two weeks, setting a new pace for the promise of mass deportations that won President Donald Trump a second term.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is arresting more illegal aliens as well, with 930 being brought into custody each day, per a Friday report from The Washington Times.

Currently, ICE is on pace to deport over half a million people per year, even as potentially tens of millions of illegal aliens remain in the country.

There are now 59,000 foreigners in federal custody with ICE.

The present rates of deportations surpass those recorded during the last months of the Biden administration, which saw between 215 and 300 arrests per day, and between 500 and 700 deportations per day.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized the new deportation rates on social media.


Newsweek reported that a greater share of illegal aliens deported do not have records of specific crimes they committed in the United States.

But Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, noted to the outlet that “being here illegally is in fact a crime” in and of itself for foreigners who do not use the proper channels.

“It is not an accurate description to say they are ‘non-criminals.’ This deceptive categorization is devoid of reality and misleads the American public,” she made clear.

The increase in deportations comes weeks after Congress passed new ICE funding through the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

The agency is expected to construct capacity for another 100,000 detention beds for illegal aliens awaiting deportation.

“Fueled by $45 billion in funding, more people are being held in immigration custody than ever before in U.S. history,” the American Immigration Council reacted on Friday, per The Washington Times.

“But as the Trump administration increases detention capacity, concerns are rising about a strained system that has led to mistaken deportations, deteriorating detention conditions, and a lack of basic due process protections,” the group asserted.

The Washington Times added that the Trump administration has dramatically increased security at the southern border, leading to fewer encounters.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol caught 4,600 foreigners along the border last month, placing 2,200 in expedited removal.

In July 2024, under the Biden administration, the agency caught 56,000 and expedited the removal of 28,000.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
