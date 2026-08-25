DHS: Pedophiles, Drug Traffickers, And Other Thugs Among 162 Illegal Haitians Deported Home After TPS Ends

The Department of Homeland Security said on Monday that 162 Haitian illegal aliens have been deported back to their home country following the end of Temporary Protected Status.

The deportation flight took place Aug. 20, according to DHS, which said the group included people with violent criminal convictions and gang affiliations.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the flight included pedophiles, gang members, drug traffickers and violent assailants.

The flight included a man named Mc Guyverson Jetin, who was identified by DHS as a gang member with convictions stemming from sexual battery.

Jetin was convicted of four counts of lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim between ages 12 and 15.

Mc Guyverson Jetin, a Zoe Pound gang member whose criminal history includes convictions for FOUR counts of lewd or lascivious battery with a victim between the ages of 12 and 15 and sexual battery. He was admitted to the United States through Florida in June 2006 and was granted… pic.twitter.com/30q0vK3DVk — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 24, 2026

Other gang members with criminal convictions included Davidson Athis and Modeler Hyppolite.

DHS said Hyppolite entered through the southern border in 2024 and was released into the country by the Biden administration.

He went on to attack a pregnant woman.

Modeler Hyppolite, a Zoe Pound gang member whose criminal history includes a conviction for second-degree assault on a pregnant woman. He illegally entered the United States through the southern border in 2024 and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration. pic.twitter.com/zqMvSB4cx4 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 24, 2026

Other deportees included Bermann Desty, who was convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and other charges involving child cruelty.

Wilbur Senat, whose criminal history includes convictions for sexual exploitation of a minor, and arrests for burglary and larceny. He was admitted to the United States through Florida in March 2006 and became an LPR in April 2007. A DOJ Immigration Judge issued Senat a final… pic.twitter.com/uAMYxmjdbh — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 24, 2026

Wilbur Senat had a conviction for sexual exploitation of a minor, while Morel Bain had a felony exploitation or enticement conviction, DHS said.

Ernst Joachim was convicted of corruption of minors and had an arrest for unlawful contact with a minor.

Jean Daniel Henry, Elton Petit-Frere, Alberto Derism, and Gregory Saintil had convictions for everything from drug trafficking to theft and burglary.

Other deportees listed by DHS included people convicted of assault, breaking and entering, alien smuggling, and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

Ernst Joachim, whose criminal history includes a conviction for sexual offense – corruption of minors and an arrest for unlawful contact with a minor. He was admitted into the United States in September 2023 after he was granted Haitian Humanitarian Parole by the Biden… pic.twitter.com/51xRHBD8TR — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 24, 2026

Elton Petit-Frere, whose criminal history includes convictions for FOUR counts of assault on a female, resisting a public officer, attempted robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, larceny of a… pic.twitter.com/Rj12OIzCij — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 24, 2026

Jean Renaud Pascal, whose criminal history includes convictions for 18 COUNTS of alien smuggling for profit and conspiracy to bring certain inadmissible aliens into the United States. He was admitted to the United States in September 2011 as an LPR under the Obama Administration.… pic.twitter.com/eN76nJVqMG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 24, 2026

Haiti’s TPS designation was terminated last year by President Donald Trump, and the Supreme Court ruled in June that the termination could take effect.

DHS said Haitian nationals who can no longer remain in the United States can use the CBP Home app to report their departure.

According to DHS, those who voluntarily leave can receive a free flight and a $2,600 exit bonus.

Those who do not leave under the program face arrest and deportation and will be permanently banned from the country.

The Obama administration granted TPS to Haitians in 2010 after a major earthquake devastated their island.

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