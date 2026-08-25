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A passenger jet flies over the Caribbean Ocean near Haiti. The U.S. deported 162 individuals back to Haiti Aug. 20, many of whom have lengthy rap sheets.
A passenger jet flies over the Caribbean Ocean near Haiti. The U.S. deported 162 individuals back to Haiti Aug. 20, many of whom have lengthy rap sheets. (AscentXmedia - iStock / Getty Images)

DHS: Pedophiles, Drug Traffickers, And Other Thugs Among 162 Illegal Haitians Deported Home After TPS Ends

 By Johnathan Jones  August 25, 2026 at 11:29am
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The Department of Homeland Security said on Monday that 162 Haitian illegal aliens have been deported back to their home country following the end of Temporary Protected Status.

The deportation flight took place Aug. 20, according to DHS, which said the group included people with violent criminal convictions and gang affiliations.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the flight included pedophiles, gang members, drug traffickers and violent assailants.

The flight included a man named Mc Guyverson Jetin, who was identified by DHS as a gang member with convictions stemming from sexual battery.

Jetin was convicted of four counts of lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim between ages 12 and 15.

Other gang members with criminal convictions included Davidson Athis and Modeler Hyppolite.

DHS said Hyppolite entered through the southern border in 2024 and was released into the country by the Biden administration.

He went on to attack a pregnant woman.

Related:
Trump Admin Begins Deportation of Haitians After TPS Ends

Other deportees included Bermann Desty, who was convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and other charges involving child cruelty.

Wilbur Senat had a conviction for sexual exploitation of a minor, while Morel Bain had a felony exploitation or enticement conviction, DHS said.

Ernst Joachim was convicted of corruption of minors and had an arrest for unlawful contact with a minor.

Jean Daniel Henry, Elton Petit-Frere, Alberto Derism, and Gregory Saintil had convictions for everything from drug trafficking to theft and burglary.

Other deportees listed by DHS included people convicted of assault, breaking and entering, alien smuggling, and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

Haiti’s TPS designation was terminated last year by President Donald Trump, and the Supreme Court ruled in June that the termination could take effect.

DHS said Haitian nationals who can no longer remain in the United States can use the CBP Home app to report their departure.

According to DHS, those who voluntarily leave can receive a free flight and a $2,600 exit bonus.

Those who do not leave under the program face arrest and deportation and will be permanently banned from the country.

The Obama administration granted TPS to Haitians in 2010 after a major earthquake devastated their island.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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