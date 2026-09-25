To the shock of no one, comparing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to Adolf Hitler’s Gestapo creates a volatile situation when those agents attempt to carry out the law.

The Department of Homeland Security published a news release Thursday stating that from Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump’s first day in office, to Sept. 20, 2026, there have been 647 assaults on officers.

From Jan. 20, 2021, former President Joe Bidens first day in office, to Sept. 20, 2022, there were only 37.

The DHS noted this is a 1,649 percent increase in assaults.

Secretary Markwayne Mullin commented on the situation, “The brave men and women of ICE, who are simply enforcing the laws mandated by Congress and protecting the American people, are under attack every single day.”

Since President Trump unleashed ICE to do their jobs, assaults against them have risen by more than 1,600% in the first year and a half of the administration,” he said, adding, “This is the result of the vicious lies being spread by sanctuary politicians and their foot soldiers who are involved in anti-ICE riots and other acts of violence. DHS is calling on these sanctuary politicians to stop attacking federal law enforcement, stop putting the needs of illegal aliens ahead of the safety of American citizens, and to start working with us to make America safe again.”

Indeed, leftist politicians our solely to blame for officers being unsafe on the job.

Listen to Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz call ICE the “modern-day Gestapo” during a commencement address to the University of Minnesota in May 2025.

It is absolutely sickening to compare ICE law enforcement agents to the Gestapo. Attacks and demonization of ICE and our partners is wrong. ICE officers are now facing a 413% increase in assaults. Our message is clear: DO NOT come to this country illegally. If you do, we will… https://t.co/6jcGRVPuyC — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 18, 2025

Joining him in this reckless rhetoric was disgraced public official and former California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell saying ICE had reminded him of “some KGB officer in Russia.”

Swalwell knows a thing or two about the communist world’s secret operations against its enemies considering he had a sexual relationship with Chinese spy in 2015.

Congressman Eric Swalwell compared ICE agents to a “bank robber” or “some KGB officer in Russia.” Assaults on ICE officers are up 413% BEFORE Swalwell’s absurd comments. The House should censure him! pic.twitter.com/yE7c6FiczW — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) June 19, 2025

Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker made his own Nazi comparisons during an appearance on National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition.”

“You shouldn’t have to walk around with papers the way that they did in the early days of Nazi Germany to prove that you belong and that you’re not one of them,” he said.

JB Pritzker demonized ICE, says ICE arresting criminal illegal aliens is the same as “Nazi Germany” Today an anti-ICE lunatic shot up an ICE facility. Any comment @JBPritzker?https://t.co/4VdEUE34dA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2025

These people are historically inept, woefully ignorant, and completely moronic for these comparisons.

We are seeing the results.

This Democratic Party has fallen so far.

The 1996 party platform declares, “we must remain a nation of laws. We cannot tolerate illegal immigration and we must stop it.”

They’ve reversed course.

Democrats will tolerate as much illegal immigration as possible and they want to do nothing to stop it.

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