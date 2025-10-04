Alternative media journalist Nick Sortor said the Department of Homeland Security is planning something big for Portland, Oregon.

Sortor made the announcement Friday on X, after Portland police arrested him late Thursday as he covered the ongoing antifa riots in the city.

“I have been in direct contact with top officials at DHS,” Sortor wrote on the social media platform. “What’s coming in Portland is unprecedented. All thanks to @PortlandPolice exposing themselves by arresting journalists. Great work, Portland!”

I have been in direct contact with top officials at DHS. What’s coming in Portland is unprecedented. All thanks to @PortlandPolice exposing themselves by arresting journalists. Great work, Portland! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

Sortor, a conservative journalist with 1.2 million followers on X, said he was wrongly arrested Thursday after antifa rioters physically attacked him.

“This was as big of a surprise to me as it was to everybody else. All of a sudden, you know, I’m being jumped by antifa thugs,” Sortor said, according to Fox News.

“I get back up, I stumble away and go back toward cops where I think, you know, at least, all right, well, maybe that’ll be a safer place for me to go … never suspected that I was going to be the target of the arrest, that they were coming in to me,” Sortor said.

Sortor didn’t say what the “unprecedented” DHS move would be, but just before his post he shared a letter from Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights.

The inquiry letter, addressed to the Portland Attorney’s office and the Police Bureau, requested documentation and footage regarding Sortor’s arrest.

🚨 BREAKING: Asst AG Harmeet Dhillon has ALREADY sent a letter to the City of Portland, demanding documents related to Portland PD’s targeted arrest of me, as well as their refusal to arrest @KatieDaviscourt’s attacker Harmeet is wasting NO TIME holding Portland accountable! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L6uqdkMcl2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

In a separate post, Dhillon wrote that it’s, “About damn time Portland took the law seriously.”

Nick and I have spoken, as have @AGPamBondi and I. This is a high priority for @CivilRights. About damn time Portland took the law seriously. 🤨 https://t.co/9gqyjnyP6d — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 3, 2025

Dhillon also demanded answers about Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt, who was assaulted by an antifa rioter Tuesday night, according to the New York Post.

“This antifa-affiliated subject just started approaching me and waving a flagpole in my face, and then I kind of turn around and that’s when she swung it like a baseball bat and directly hit my eye,” Daviscourt told conservative activist and Real America’s Voice host Jack Posobiec, according to the New York Post.

Daviscourt later appeared in numerous interviews with a black eye.

JOURNALIST GETS BLACK EYE FROM ANTIFA AT PORTLAND ICE CENTER@KatieDaviscourt gives her firsthand account of what is happening in Portland, OR and how “police refuse to come in” as they lean on hypocrisy. @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/bOwzDUJlcZ — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 1, 2025

Immediately after the assault, Daviscourt said, she followed her attacker, identifying the woman to nearby police.

“Portland police refused to come in and make an arrest and I had three officers just standing there, watching me try to hunt down the suspect,” she said, according to the Post.

Police released a statement Wednesday that a said a police “Dialogue Liaison Officer,” a sworn officer not allowed to make arrests, had tried talking with Daviscourt’s attacker the night of the incident.

“The Dialogue Officer attempted to talk to the suspect to hear her side of the story. She would not stop, so the DLO told her she was being detained. She refused the lawful police order to stop and she fled,” the statement read.

Police have still not apprehended the suspect.

Both Sortor and Daviscourt have extensively covered the ongoing Portland riots, which began June 2, according to the New York Post. The riots are centered on Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

On Sept. 22, President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating antifa as a terrorist organization.

In a Sept. 27 Truth Social post, he ordered a crackdown on the rioters.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote on the Truth Social social media platform.

“I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

