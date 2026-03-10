DHS Releases Latest 'Worst of the Worst' List of Criminal Illegal Aliens

Over the past few months, the Trump administration has taken to releasing a list of the “Worst of the Worst” criminal illegal aliens rounded up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The latest edition featured a litany of child killers, pedophiles, and murderers — all captured over the course of a single weekend.

“Yesterday, March 1, 2026, marked the 23-year anniversary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Under President Trump… DHS is finally putting Americans first,” Homeland Security Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis remarked in a statement.

“With every arrest, we are making American communities safer.”

Over the weekend, @ICEgov arrested child killers, pedophiles, murderers and other despicable criminals across the country. With every arrest, we are making American communities safer. Find the public safety threats removed from your community at https://t.co/2YzVImX37Y. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 3, 2026

In the latest batch of arrests was Miglan Elvin Alvarado-Martinez from El Salvador, who was previously “convicted for assault on a child causing death” in Los Angeles, California.

The arrests included two other criminals from El Salvador.

Carols Cardona, who was also in the United States illegally, had been convicted for manslaughter in Nebraska.

Nelson Bladimir Rivas-Flores was “convicted for identity theft and flight to avoid” in Davidson County, Tennessee.

There were meanwhile several deportees originally from Mexico.

Jonathan Jafet Lopez-Coronel had been convicted in Ogden, Utah, for sexually abusing a child and enticing a minor, while Fernando Melendez-Ramirez was convicted for “first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13-years-old” in Albuquerque.

Carlos Alfredo Romero was convicted for statutory rape in North Carolina; Alfonso Santillan-Sanchez, for “third-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon” in Washington state; Rigoberto Lopez-Aguilar, for identity theft to avoid arrest and a DWI in Virginia; and Rogelio Cruz-Ramirez, for dangerous drugs, assault, and possession of a weapon in Texas.

Other dishonorable mentions included Roudy Dorccilhomme of Haiti, who was convicted for “aggravated assault, strangulation, and terroristic threats” in Pennsylvania.

Jose Israel Blanco-Morales, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, was convicted for terroristic threats in Harris County, Texas.

The latest “Worst of the Worst” release comes as the Department of Homeland Security faces a renewed funding battle in Congress, per a report from Fox News.

In addition to criminal illegal aliens largely hailing from Latin America, the Trump administration’s strikes in Iran threaten to activate Islamic sleeper cells in the United States.

