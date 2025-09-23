DHS Responds to Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Control ICE Agents' Attire: 'We Will Not Comply'

The Department of Homeland Security has no intention of abiding by a California law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would ban anyone in law enforcement from wearing masks.

The law was aimed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, according to Fox News.

“Unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing, no due process, no rights,” Newsom said, adding, “I’ll be signing a bill, the first in the nation, saying, ‘Enough, ICE, unmask, what are you afraid of?'”

But the agency said Newsom’s law means nothing.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California said the state cannot tell the federal government what to do.

“I think what the governor might do is he might file a lawsuit,” Essayli said. “He might run to a judge to try to get some sort of order, but we’re very confident. The State of California does not and cannot have jurisdiction.”

In the meantime, ICE will ignore Newsom, DHS posted on X.

“To be clear: We will NOT comply with Gavin Newsom’s unconstitutional mask ban,” the post said.

“At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt.”

At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation… pic.twitter.com/8Me4OOP8t8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 22, 2025

“Gov. Gavin Newsom is fanning the flames of division, hatred and dehumanization of our law enforcement,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, according to Newsweek.

“He signed this piece of legislation the same day his team made a menacing threat against [DHS] Secretary Kristi Noem online. The violent rhetoric and demonization must stop. To be crystal clear: We will not abide by Newsom’s unconstitutional ban,” she said.

Noem noted the post from Newsom’s office, which read, “Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America,” was “cryptic and it was really menacing,” according to the New York Post.

“It immediately panicked my family and friends. Within, I would say, a couple of minutes of that being posted I started to get text messages and phone calls. Family, my kids saying, ‘Are you okay, Mom? Are you fine?’ They know the threats that I’ve had,” she told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday.

“So you know, this is a day and age where we’ve always known that words matter, but there’s been real consequences that we have realized that have happened to incredible people like Charlie [Kirk] that we’ll have to live with forever, and I hope we all learn from that,” she said

Kristi Noem reacts to a tweet from Governor Newsom’s press office saying, ‘Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America.’: “Well, it was cryptic; it was really menacing. It immediately panicked my family and friends within a couple of minutes of that… pic.twitter.com/1RSaaZg8x5 — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) September 23, 2025



“I hope we all learn that it’s time to start listening to each other, having civil discourse, and stop ridiculous, irresponsible posts like Gov. Newsom put out there,” she said.

