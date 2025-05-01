DHS Reveals Disturbing New Discovery About Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Past: 'Our Country Is Safer with Him Gone'

A deep dive into the murky background of illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia has revealed that the alleged MS-13 gang member has had two requests for protection filed against him by his wife.

Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador along with members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang when President Donald Trump flexed his powers under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport threats to America’s safety.

The administration has resisted calls to bring him back to the U.S., saying that while there may have been an administrative mix-up in the deportation, it is one illegal immigrant gang member who is no longer in America.

Since his deportation to prison in El Salvador, Abrego Garcia has emerged as a cause of the left and Democrats, with multiple demands for his release.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security offered details of a 2020 petition filed by Jennifer Vasquez, whose 2021 petition for protection had been released earlier, DHS said in a news release on its website.

“The facts are clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a violent illegal alien who abuses women and children. He had no business being in our country and we are proud to have deported this violent thug,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“We have now found two petitions for protection against him, in addition to the fact that he entered the country illegally and is a confirmed member of MS-13. Our country is safer with him gone,” she said.

The petition filed by Jennifer Vasquez on Aug. 3, 2020, alleged that Abrego Garcia “verbally abused her, kicked her, slapped her, shoved her, mentally abused her kids, locking them in their bedroom while they cried, and detained Vasquez against her will,” per DHS.

The petition cited four incidents from 2019 and 2020.

In November 2019, Vasquez claimed she was grabbed by her hair in a vehicle. The next month, a similar incident ended with her being dumped in the street after being dragged from a vehicle, the petition said.

In January 2020, Vasquez alleged Abrego Garcia “broke her son’s tablet and broke doors in their house,” per DHS.

In March 2020, she claimed she was pushed against a wall and that Abrego Garcia broke phones and TVs.

The release noted that although DHS has said Abrego Garcia was involved in human trafficking, belonged to MS-13, and was involved in another domestic abuse incident, “the media continues to call him a victim while ignoring the real victims: the women he battered, the children he terrorized, and the communities he endangered.”

During a recent interview, President Donald Trump said he would not lift a finger to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S., according to ABC.

“Well, the lawyer that said it was a mistake was here a long time, was not appointed by us — should not have said that, should not have said that,” Trump said, noting that Abrego Garcia belongs to MS-13 and “is not an innocent, wonderful gentleman from Maryland.”

When interviewer Terry Moran said a Supreme Court order has said Abrego Garcia must be returned, Trump countered by saying, “He came into our country illegally.”

Trump then admitted to Moran that he could pick up the phone and get Abrego Garcia back.

“And if he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that,” Trump said.

