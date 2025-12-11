DHS Reveals Historic Number Illegal Aliens Left the US in 2025 - Deportations Were Just a Fraction

The more than 600,000 illegal immigrants who have been deported under President Donald Trump represent just a fraction of those who have left the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

More than 2.5 illegal immigrants have left the United States in the roughly 11 months of the Trump administration, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

The agency has deported 605,000 illegal immigrants, the release said.

“DHS has prioritized removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens as part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to return law and order to the United States,” the release said.

The release said 1.9 million illegal immigrants have self-deported since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

The Department of Homeland Security has offered to fly illegal immigrants who voluntarily self-deport back to their home countries.

Remove all illegal invaders. Restore American sovereignty. Rebuild a legal immigration system on common sense. pic.twitter.com/nNJsJSCOik — Department of State (@StateDept) December 2, 2025

“The Trump Administration is shattering historic records with more than 2.5 million illegal aliens leaving the U.S. DHS has deported more than 605,000 illegal aliens and another 1.9 million have self-deported,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now. They know if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return,” she said.

During a Dec. 2 Cabinet meeting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said enforcement efforts will not slacken as the year ends, according to USA Today.

The surge in violence against federal law enforcement—encouraged by the Democrats’ open-borders, anti-ICE rhetoric—spits in the face of every freedom loving American and those who put on the uniform to protect us. The men and women of ICE are there doing God’s work to protect… pic.twitter.com/qZRT4wx0oq — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) December 9, 2025

“Two million have gone home already, people that were here illegally you have removed and sent home,” she said then. “We’re going to send more home for the holidays, too.”

At that time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ending mass migration is critical to national security.

“Why has he focused on mass migration?” Rubio asked, referring to Trump. “It’s very simple. It’s because no country is safe if you can just walk in without us knowing who you are.”

“We’ve seen the destruction that that’s wreaked, not just in our own country, but the impact that it’s having in Europe and many other parts of the world,” he said.

🚨 BREAKING: Rubio just went HARD after mass migration into the US “NO country is safe if you can just walk in without us knowing WHO YOU ARE!” “We’ve seen the destruction it’s wreaking, not just in our own country, but in Europe and many other parts of the world!” FACTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vqjm5UEsMj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 2, 2025

Noem has said that the reduction of illegal aliens in America “means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans. Thank you, President Trump!”

