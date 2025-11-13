Share
Commentary
Commentary
GARY, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference to discuss ongoing immigration enforcement efforts in Chicago and its suburbs on October 30, 2025, in Gary, Indiana. Noem discussed new limits on commercial driver's licenses for non-citizens as part of the broader Operation Midway Blitz enforcement effort, a federal initiative by President Donald Trump's administration, across the Chicago region. (Photo by Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images)

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem's New 'Operation Dirtbag' Netted 150 Illegal Migrant Sex Offenders Democrats Want to Protect

 By Samantha Chang  November 13, 2025 at 6:02am
Share

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said more than 150 illegal alien sexual predators were arrested in Florida this week as part of a federal crackdown she nicknamed “Operation Dirtbag.”

“This operation was called ‘Operation Criminal Return.’ I call it ‘Operation Dirtbag,’ because these individuals were sex offenders, but not just sex offenders. They targeted children,” Noem told Fox News on Wednesday.

“Sexual assault, battery, attempted homicide — these 150 individuals will be gone off of our streets. Our kids will be safer.”

The 150 pedophiles were among a group of 230 illegal aliens who were nabbed in Florida on Tuesday as part of a crackdown on migrants who were wanted for other crimes, including murder.

“These individuals should have never been in our country to begin with,” Noem noted.

“The fact that they were sexual deviants and perverts, and now we’ve gotten them off of our streets, it’s remarkable. And we need to do more of it.”

Noem praised Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for working with the DHS to rid the streets of violent criminals, who are not only in the country illegally, but also sexually assault children.

At the end of the day, do Democrats really care about the safety of women and children?

“[T]his partnership with Gov. DeSantis in Florida is a model that we want to replicate across the country,” the DHS boss said.

DeSantis’s collaboration with DHS contrasts sharply with the obstructionism of Democrats such as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who have openly defied federal crackdowns on crime.

It’s mind-boggling that Democrats constantly prioritize the welfare of violent criminals — who aren’t even supposed to be here in the first place — over the safety of American citizens.

Related:
Priceless: Watching This Portland AWFL Go from Insulting ICE to Begging Them for Mercy Will Be the Best Three Minutes of Your Day

Thankfully, neither Kristi Noem nor President Donald Trump will be deterred by the left’s anti-American riots denouncing federal, anti-crime crackdowns as “racist.”

“We’re spreading out to other cities and continuing to do our work,” Noem said, per the New York Post. “We’re going to be in there defending these families.”

“The significant difference that we’ve made in public safety in Chicago is something that we need more and many more cities,” she vowed.

While continued, aggressive actions are needed to rid our streets of illegal-alien pedophiles and murderers, it’s encouraging that the Trump administration remains resolute in its pledge to make America great again.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




DHS Sec. Kristi Noem's New 'Operation Dirtbag' Netted 150 Illegal Migrant Sex Offenders Democrats Want to Protect
Trump Drops New Chicago Crime Stats as Midway Blitz Continues - He's Cut Crime Dramatically Despite State and City Leaders Supporting the Criminals
Actor Billy Bob Thornton Tells Joe Rogan Why Hollywood Shouldn't Be Preaching Politics to the Public
Trump Brings Down Top 2 BBC Execs Without Even Trying as Manipulated Trump Speech Has Been Exposed for World to See
Watch: Trump Addresses Nigeria Directly, Promises It Will Be 'Fast, Vicious, and Sweet' When US Rains Down Hellfire to Stop Slaughter of Christians
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation