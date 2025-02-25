Share
News
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks to staff for the first time at Department of Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 28, 2025.
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks to staff for the first time at Department of Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 28, 2025. (MANUEL BALCE CENETA / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Says She Has Identified ICE Leakers and Is Preparing to Drop the Hammer

 By Randy DeSoto  February 25, 2025 at 3:32pm
Share

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported Monday that her agency has identified people who have been leaking the times and locations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

“I have found some leakers. We are continuing to get more. They will be fired. There will be consequences,” Noem told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“When they leak information to the press in order to blow an op, they are putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy,” she added.

Fox News reported earlier this month that leaks allowed Venezuelan gang members from Tren de Aragua to evade federal agents in Aurora, Colorado, with only 30 people in custody from a raid.

Additionally, leaked documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times detailed a “large scale” ICE enforcement action coming to the area.

Noem stated that HHS is using “every tactic that we have” to track down the leakers, including polygraphs and looking at emails and other communications.

“It’s amazing how these bureaucrats who have an agenda to stop the work that we’re doing to bring safety to America, how they will sell each other down the river if it’s just to protect themselves,” Noem said.

Should the leakers be charged with crimes?

Noem assured Hannity’s viewers, “So don’t worry, I am doing everything to find these leakers and to get rid of them, so that we can do our work and our law enforcement officers and agents can do it safely.”

Hannity wondered if the leakers would be prosecuted, and Noem replied they would.

“When they are breaking the law, we are prosecuting and holding them accountable to it. We’re not here to play games. This is about America,” she said.

Earlier this month, Noem indicated in a post on X that some of the leakers may be working in the FBI.

Related:
Kristi Noem Revokes Protected Status for 500,000 Haitians, Opens Them Up for Deportation

“The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law,” she wrote.

The LA Times story Noem included in her post cited an unnamed source who told the news outlet that both FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents would be supporting ICE in raids in the LA area.

Border czar Tom Homan backed up Noem’s claim that at least some leakers are within the FBI.

“So early indications are this is coming from our own FBI. How certain are you of that?” Hannity asked him.

Homan replied, “I talked to the deputy attorney general this weekend. They’ve opened up a criminal investigation.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Trump's First Cabinet Meeting Opens with a Powerful Prayer 'In Jesus' Name'
While Dems Scream Trump's Sidelining Press, Turns Out He's Answered 7X More Questions Than Biden
'Gutfeld' Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis - Learned of It Hours Before Giving Birth to First Child
Watch: Southwest Plane Narrowly Avoids Disastrous Collision Thanks to Pilot's Incredible Runway Maneuver
Karoline Leavitt Rips 'Monopoly' Power Away from White House Correspondents' Association in Blow to Mainstream Media
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation