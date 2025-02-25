DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Says She Has Identified ICE Leakers and Is Preparing to Drop the Hammer

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported Monday that her agency has identified people who have been leaking the times and locations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

“I have found some leakers. We are continuing to get more. They will be fired. There will be consequences,” Noem told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“When they leak information to the press in order to blow an op, they are putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy,” she added.

Fox News reported earlier this month that leaks allowed Venezuelan gang members from Tren de Aragua to evade federal agents in Aurora, Colorado, with only 30 people in custody from a raid.

Additionally, leaked documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times detailed a “large scale” ICE enforcement action coming to the area.

Noem stated that HHS is using “every tactic that we have” to track down the leakers, including polygraphs and looking at emails and other communications.

🚨BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces she has found the ICE raid leakers and is FIRING them: “They will be fired. There will be consequences.” pic.twitter.com/e2i5c3TX1r — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 25, 2025

“It’s amazing how these bureaucrats who have an agenda to stop the work that we’re doing to bring safety to America, how they will sell each other down the river if it’s just to protect themselves,” Noem said.

Should the leakers be charged with crimes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (225 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Noem assured Hannity’s viewers, “So don’t worry, I am doing everything to find these leakers and to get rid of them, so that we can do our work and our law enforcement officers and agents can do it safely.”

Hannity wondered if the leakers would be prosecuted, and Noem replied they would.

“When they are breaking the law, we are prosecuting and holding them accountable to it. We’re not here to play games. This is about America,” she said.

Earlier this month, Noem indicated in a post on X that some of the leakers may be working in the FBI.

“The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law,” she wrote.

The LA Times story Noem included in her post cited an unnamed source who told the news outlet that both FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents would be supporting ICE in raids in the LA area.

The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/HNW1ujf0Gd — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 9, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan backed up Noem’s claim that at least some leakers are within the FBI.

“So early indications are this is coming from our own FBI. How certain are you of that?” Hannity asked him.

SEAN HANNITY: How certain are you that the ICE raid leaks are coming from the FBI? TOM HOMAN: The Deputy Attorney General believes the leaks are coming from the FBI and he opened a criminal investigation. HOLY CRAP TREASON pic.twitter.com/hkueIzB3CG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2025

Homan replied, “I talked to the deputy attorney general this weekend. They’ve opened up a criminal investigation.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.