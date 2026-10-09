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Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin speaks during a news conference Friday at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin speaks during a news conference Friday at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Reveals the Truth About Illegal Alien Shot by ICE in NYC, Points Finger at Mamdani and Hochul

 By Jack Davis  October 9, 2026 at 3:32pm
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Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin fired back Friday at New York City Zohran Mamdani after Mamdani frothed over an incident in which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot an illegal immigrant in the Bronx.

Oscar Belgal, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, was the aggressor in the incident,  ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Executive Associate Director Marcos Charles said, according to Fox News.

Belgal “refused lawful orders to exit his vehicle,” Charles said. “He then accelerated his vehicle, smashing into two of our government ICE vehicles and then weaponized his vehicle and proceeded to accelerate going towards other officers.”

He “evaded law enforcement before when we attempted to arrest him in September,” Charles noted.

Mamdani claimed ICE has “killed far more of our neighbors than they could ever have claimed to save,” amid calls to abolish ICE.

“Well, Mayor, if you abolish ICE,” Mullin asked, who will then “take criminals off the streets of your own town?”

Mullin said that state and local officials should take the blame for what took place.

Do you think sanctuary city policies increase crime risk?

“If sanctuary politicians refuse to take care of their own streets, President Trump has made it very clear we will,” Mullin said in a video posted to  X.

“The state of New York knew he was illegal and they chose to release him back into the streets,” Mullin said, noting that Belgal had a known gang affiliation. and that he had fled from ICE once before and was suspected of involvement in the shooting of a Customs and Border Protection agent.

“Sanctuary politicians, they create an environment for criminal activity to thrive,” Mullin said in a post on X.

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“President Trump, he made it very clear he was going to restore law and order in our cities and our towns and our states, despite what happens with career politicians that put criminals in front of law-abiding citizens,” Mullin said.

“When you have sanctuary cities and sanctuary politicians, you endanger the safety of the public,” he said.

Mamdani’s antics just make it worse, he said.

“His words are dangerous and incite hostility,” Mullin said in a post on X.

Mullin noted that Mamdani is stabbing his own officers with words just as illegal immigrants stab them with weapons.

“NYPD officers are some of the finest officers we have out there. Just last week, one was stabbed seven times by illegals. One that we had a detainer on that New York released. Both had extensive criminal backgrounds,” Mullin said in a post on X.

“Did the mayor of New York say anything about that? Did the individuals that’s in the streets demanding justice for this criminal that we picked up yesterday? Did anybody come out for the officer that was stabbed seven times by these criminals?” he asked.

 

“Not a word was said. Not a word was said by the mayor. Not a word was said by the governor,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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