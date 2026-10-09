DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Reveals the Truth About Illegal Alien Shot by ICE in NYC, Points Finger at Mamdani and Hochul

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin fired back Friday at New York City Zohran Mamdani after Mamdani frothed over an incident in which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot an illegal immigrant in the Bronx.

Oscar Belgal, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, was the aggressor in the incident, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Executive Associate Director Marcos Charles said, according to Fox News.

Belgal “refused lawful orders to exit his vehicle,” Charles said. “He then accelerated his vehicle, smashing into two of our government ICE vehicles and then weaponized his vehicle and proceeded to accelerate going towards other officers.”

He “evaded law enforcement before when we attempted to arrest him in September,” Charles noted.

Mamdani claimed ICE has “killed far more of our neighbors than they could ever have claimed to save,” amid calls to abolish ICE.

“Well, Mayor, if you abolish ICE,” Mullin asked, who will then “take criminals off the streets of your own town?”

Mullin said that state and local officials should take the blame for what took place.

Do you think sanctuary city policies increase crime risk? Yes, they definitely do No, they do not Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they definitely do 100% (195 votes) No, they do not 0% (0 votes) Unsure 0% (0 votes)

“If sanctuary politicians refuse to take care of their own streets, President Trump has made it very clear we will.” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin slams New York’s sanctuary policies after ICE agents shot 28-year-old Oscar Belgal during an attempted arrest in Manhattan’s Marble Hill neighborhood. Mullin says Belgal was on probation, had an immigration detainer and was suspected of having direct or indirect knowledge of a gang-related shooting involving a CBP officer last year. Mullin says Belgal attempted to flee during the operation, adding that agents “had to use force” because of his alleged escalation. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2026

“If sanctuary politicians refuse to take care of their own streets, President Trump has made it very clear we will,” Mullin said in a video posted to X.

“The state of New York knew he was illegal and they chose to release him back into the streets,” Mullin said, noting that Belgal had a known gang affiliation. and that he had fled from ICE once before and was suspected of involvement in the shooting of a Customs and Border Protection agent.

“Sanctuary politicians, they create an environment for criminal activity to thrive,” Mullin said in a post on X.

“President Trump, he made it very clear he was going to restore law and order in our cities and our towns and our states, despite what happens with career politicians that put criminals in front of law-abiding citizens,” Mullin said.

NEW: “When you have sanctuary cities and sanctuary politicians, you endanger the safety of the public.” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin takes direct aim at sanctuary city policies following an ICE shooting in the Bronx, saying politicians are creating an environment where criminal activity can thrive. “Underneath President Trump, he made it very clear he was going to restore law and order in our cities and our towns and our states, despite what happens with career politicians that put criminals in front of law abiding citizens.” — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2026

“When you have sanctuary cities and sanctuary politicians, you endanger the safety of the public,” he said.

Mamdani’s antics just make it worse, he said.

“His words are dangerous and incite hostility,” Mullin said in a post on X.

Mullin noted that Mamdani is stabbing his own officers with words just as illegal immigrants stab them with weapons.

Secretary Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) reacts to New York City Mayor Mamdani: “His words are dangerous and incite hostility.” https://t.co/GM9Sjg8r5p — CSPAN (@cspan) October 9, 2026

“NYPD officers are some of the finest officers we have out there. Just last week, one was stabbed seven times by illegals. One that we had a detainer on that New York released. Both had extensive criminal backgrounds,” Mullin said in a post on X.

“Did the mayor of New York say anything about that? Did the individuals that’s in the streets demanding justice for this criminal that we picked up yesterday? Did anybody come out for the officer that was stabbed seven times by these criminals?” he asked.

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin blasts Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul for condemning last night’s ICE-involved shooting while he says they remained silent after an NYPD officer was stabbed by a pair of illegal immigrants with prior criminal histories “NYPD officers are some of the finest officers we have out there. Just last week, one was stabbed seven times by illegals. One that we had a detainer on that New York released. Both had extensive criminal backgrounds.” “Did the mayor of New York say anything about that? Did the individuals that’s in the streets demanding justice for this criminal that we picked up yesterday? Did anybody come out for the officer that was stabbed seven times by these criminals?” “Not a word was said. Not a word was said by the mayor. Not a word was said by the governor.” — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2026

“Not a word was said. Not a word was said by the mayor. Not a word was said by the governor,” he said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.