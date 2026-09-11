DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Says Ilhan Omar Married Her Own Brother, And 'Something's Going to Happen'

The allegation that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota married her brother has been stated as fact by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Mullin spoke to podcaster Benny Johnson at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas.

“Something’s gonna happen. This is an ongoing investigation,” Mullin said.

🚨BREAKING: DHS Secretary Just Confirmed That Rep. Illhan Omar Did Marry Her Brother “We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States. There may be more to this, possibly some illegal activity.” I asked DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin about… pic.twitter.com/BuZGdpiGjJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 11, 2026

“We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States. We know he lives now in London,” he said, suggesting that the migration of Omar’s family could be under investigation

“There may be more to this — the whole family migration, and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with. But all of this, we’re investigating,” he said.

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Mullin said the course of the investigation will be determined by the facts as they are uncovered.

“If we actually move a case forward, it’s not a political case,” he said.

“If you decided to break the law or lie on the information you gave the United States … but you didn’t tell us who you actually were … there’s no expiration to that. If we can prove it — that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place — we’ll deport you.”

“When we move forward, it’s not political; it’s because you chose to break the nation’s laws. … I don’t make the laws anymore; I’m in charge of enforcing the laws. I will not pick and choose which laws I’m going to enforce and which I’m not. We are going to enforce all of them regardless of who you are,” he said.

Omar has insisted that she did not marry her brother, but despite her denials, other sources continue to say that she did.

According to a report in the U.K.’s Daily Mail, sources confirm Omar told friends that her “second husband” was actually her brother and that the marriage was a scam to get him immigration papers.

One source said that the relationship was a major scandal in Minneapolis’ Somali community when it happened, long before Omar became a major political figure.

🚨 BREAKING: DHS Secretary confirms Rep. Illhan Omar married her brother, investigation pending! Per Leading Report. DEPORT HER! pic.twitter.com/OYl9RsU39I — The Young Conservatives (@YoungRightUS) September 11, 2026

Abdihakim Osman, a friend of Omar’s first/third husband, said it was well-known that the relationship was a scam.

He said that the marriage was conducted through a Christian minister, even though both Omar and Ahmed Elmi are Muslim, because he suspected imams in the Minneapolis area would have known the two were related and refused to wed them.

Omar married her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi, in a 2002 Muslim ceremony. However, as the Daily Mail wrote, “like many in the immigrant community, [it]was not registered with the state.”

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