DHS Takes Vicious Parting Shot at ACLU After Its Immigration Lawsuit 'Fails Spectacularly'

The Department of Homeland Security left the staid language of government communications in the dust after the American Civil Liberties Union failed in an attempt to block the administration from sending criminal illegal immigrants to Guantanamo Bay.

“ACLU Attempt to Block Criminal Illegal Alien Removals Fails Spectacularly,” the department headlined its news release that a lawsuit filed weeks ago was dismissed.

“The ACLU’s dangerous campaign to keep violent criminals in the United States is falling apart,” the release said.

The release explained the ACLU’s “latest attempt to wage lawfare against the Department was dropped. This lawsuit tried to prevent DHS from removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from the country.”

“We are glad to see the ACLU’s meritless, frivolous, and frankly dangerous lawsuit fall apart,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“That they claim to be a civil rights organization while advocating on behalf of foreign criminal gang members is laughable. They clearly could care less about the Americans that these illegal alien criminals victimize,” she continued.

The ACLU lawsuit was filed on March 1 on behalf of 10 illegal immigrants DHS was proposing to house at Guantanamo Bay prior to deportation.

“Never before has the federal government moved noncitizens apprehended and detained in the United States on civil immigration charges to Guantánamo. Nor is there any legitimate reason to do so now,” the illegal immigrants said in their filing to avoid a trip to Gitmo, according to The Hill.

“The government has ample detention capacity inside the United States, which is far less costly and poses none of the logistical hurdles attendant to detaining people on Guantánamo,” the lawsuit said.

According to the Washington Times, Homeland Security told the judge hearing the suit that seven of the criminal illegal immigrants named in the suit have already been deported.

The three remaining had little chance of being sent to Guantanamo Bay, the adminsitration told the court.

The three illegal immigrants “no longer wish to continue litigating this case,” wrote Lee Gelernt, an ACLU attorney.

The release said those illegal immigrants not already deported voluntarily agreed to drop the lawsuit.

The release said that DHS achieved its purposes while the ACLU came up emptuy.

“Fortunately, these criminals will no longer to be able to victimize American citizens,” the release said.

“The Department will continue to use all available resources to remove the dangerous criminal illegal aliens who were let into our country by the previous administration.”

The decision was initially announced on X by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Noem posted the court document announcing the dismissal and added a two-word message of her own: “Suck it.”

