President Joe Biden delivers remarks on an executive order limiting asylum in the East Room of the White House on June 4, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on an executive order limiting asylum in the East Room of the White House on June 4, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

DHS Terminates Biden-Era Immigration Program That 'Undercut American Workers'

 By Jack Davis  June 13, 2025 at 5:00am
A Biden-era program that allowed more than 500,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans into America ended Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security began emailing notices to all program participants that “their parole is terminated, and their parole-based employment authorization is revoked – effective immediately,” according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

“The Biden Administration lied to America,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed,” she continued.

“Ending the CHNV parole programs, as well as the paroles of those who exploited it, will be a necessary return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First,” she said.

The program began in 2022.

Participants who do not have legal status to remain in the United States have to leave.

DHS is urging program participants to exit the country on their own without being deported.

“This notice informs you that your parole is now terminated,” the notice sent to program participants said, according to CNN.

“If you do not leave, you may be subject to enforcement actions, including but not limited to detention and removal, without an opportunity to make personal arrangements and return to your country in an orderly manner,” the notice added.

As noted by CBS, the Supreme Court on May 30 rejected challenges to the Trump administration’s decision to end the program.

Ending the program was among the priorities President Donald Trump listed in his Jan. 20 Securing Our Borders Executive Order.

Fox News reported last year that the program was temporarily halted “after an internal report unearthed large amounts of fraud in applications for those sponsoring the applicants.”

The report said an internal Biden-era DHS report found that “social security numbers, addresses and phone numbers being used hundreds of times in some cases.”

Conversation