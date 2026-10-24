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U.S. Border Patrol vehicle parked near the border wall in Tecate, California.
U.S. Border Patrol vehicle parked near the border wall in Tecate, California. (grandriver / Getty Images)

DHS Testing Nonlethal Device That Causes 'Irresistible Urge to Run' for Use at Border

 By Jack Davis  October 24, 2026 at 5:00am
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If you can’t stand the heat, don’t come to America.

That’s the message sent by a new weapon the Pentagon has approved for testing at the southern border.

The Department of Homeland Security will be allowed to test what CNN is calling a “heat ray” and the military calls the “Active Denial System.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth approved the use of the nonlethal weapon that emits electromagnetic waves.

“The energy beam causes a burning sensation when it comes into contact with the human skin — which Pentagon officials have previously compared to feeling a blast of heat when opening a hot oven,” CNN reported.

“Military officials have said the resulting ‘tingling effect’ lasts between 10 and 15 minutes but also generates ‘an instinctive and irresistible urge to run from the effect,’” CNN wrote.

Where and when the device will be used was not revealed. The device is officially on a seven-month loan that began in September.

The memo Hegseth signed approving use of the device said DHS is responsible for “system employment, use and development of tactics, techniques and procedures.”

“CBP is continually evaluating new technologies, especially those that enhance operational effectiveness and strengthen mission capabilities,” a Customs and Border Protection representative said.

The device is not new. It was deployed to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago, but not used.

A 2016 U.S. Air Force graphic said the device sends a 95 GHZ signal up to 1,000 meters, according to Stars and Stripes.

Related:
Terror Encounters at Border Are Up 21,600 Percent Since Trump Restored Order - The Reason Is So Chilling
Should the military use nonlethal weapons like the Active Denial System at the border?

The technology for the project came about in the 1980s, with the first prototype tested in 2001.

“Researchers performed numerous studies that documented data showing that millimeter waves do not promote cancer or cause reproductive problems,” a 2008 Air Force news release said.

A 2007 test of 700 people exposed to the device led to only eight people suffering burns and only two requiring medical attention.

“The ADS is a nonlethal weapon that projects a long-range, man-sized beam of millimeter waves that produce a reversible heating sensation to the skin, much like opening a hot oven,” the Marines said in a 2012 statement.

“It is one of many nonlethal weapons the Marine Corps is looking to deploy into combat zones to minimize casualties and collateral damage. It can be used for perimeter defense, crowd control and area denial against any human threat,” the statement said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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