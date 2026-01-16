Share
DHS Tracks Down Alleged Minneapolis Rioter ID'd as the Man Filmed Stealing Federal Agent's Weapon: 'His Life Has Been Changed Forever'

 By Jack Davis  January 16, 2026 at 12:25pm
A Latin Kings gang member has been arrested in connection with the theft of federal government property during an incident Wednesday night in Minneapolis, according to federal law officers.

Raul Gutierrez, 33, was arrested Thursday by the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, according to Fox News.

White House border czar Tom Homan said Thursday the suspect “is now wearing a set of handcuffs in custody,” and said more arrests will take place.

“Others are coming,” he said. “They’re gonna be held accountable.”

Violence erupted in Minneapolis Wednesday after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

“We caught one of the individuals that was part of destroying the FBI vehicles. He will now be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. His life has been changed forever due to his foolishness. Don’t be like him,” DHS posted on X.

During the operation, an ICE agent was attacked and shot a Venezuelan illegal immigrant.

As chaos rose, an FBI vehicle was broken into.

Federal officials highlighted the arrest.

“As of this evening – one individual who allegedly stole federal government property out of an FBI vehicle in Minneapolis last night has been arrested. The suspect is a member of the Latin Kings gang with a known violent criminal history,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.

“FBI personnel are continuing to pursue other subjects involved. There will be more arrests. Again: any individual who attacks law enforcement or vandalizes federal property paid for by hardworking taxpayers will be found and arrested,” he wrote.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X, “Today our  @ATFHQ agents in Minneapolis, alongside  @TheJusticeDept partners, executed an arrest warrant on a known member of the Latin Kings gang. He allegedly stole  @FBI body armor and weaponry, in addition to a long list of prior violent crimes.”

“This criminal is a perfect example of what our brave federal law enforcement agents are up against every day as Minnesota leadership ENCOURAGES lawbreaking. Thank you to our agents for their outstanding police work,” she posted.

As noted by the New York Post, the FBI offered up a $100,000 reward for information on those who damaged the vehicle and stole federal property.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation