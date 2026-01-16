DHS Tracks Down Alleged Minneapolis Rioter ID'd as the Man Filmed Stealing Federal Agent's Weapon: 'His Life Has Been Changed Forever'

A Latin Kings gang member has been arrested in connection with the theft of federal government property during an incident Wednesday night in Minneapolis, according to federal law officers.

Raul Gutierrez, 33, was arrested Thursday by the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, according to Fox News.

White House border czar Tom Homan said Thursday the suspect “is now wearing a set of handcuffs in custody,” and said more arrests will take place.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis rioters successfully BROKE OPEN a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and STOLE A RIFLE and ammunition before fleeing I captured the thief’s face and license plate on the getaway vehicle. PLEASE SHARE and HELP IDENTIFY this POS. I have forwarded this… pic.twitter.com/7rwfIsN7v6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

“Others are coming,” he said. “They’re gonna be held accountable.”

Violence erupted in Minneapolis Wednesday after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

We caught one of the individuals that was part of destroying the FBI vehicles. He will now be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. His life has been changed forever due to his foolishness. Don’t be like him. https://t.co/m9sLDm7vmO pic.twitter.com/cgKOY5b8ld — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 16, 2026

“We caught one of the individuals that was part of destroying the FBI vehicles. He will now be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. His life has been changed forever due to his foolishness. Don’t be like him,” DHS posted on X.

During the operation, an ICE agent was attacked and shot a Venezuelan illegal immigrant.

As chaos rose, an FBI vehicle was broken into.

Federal officials highlighted the arrest.

As of this evening – one individual who allegedly stole federal government property out of an FBI vehicle in Minneapolis last night has been arrested. The suspect is a member of the Latin Kings gang with a known violent criminal history. Thanks to great partners @ATFHQ… pic.twitter.com/VBPXONK7H0 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) January 16, 2026

“As of this evening – one individual who allegedly stole federal government property out of an FBI vehicle in Minneapolis last night has been arrested. The suspect is a member of the Latin Kings gang with a known violent criminal history,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.

“FBI personnel are continuing to pursue other subjects involved. There will be more arrests. Again: any individual who attacks law enforcement or vandalizes federal property paid for by hardworking taxpayers will be found and arrested,” he wrote.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X, “Today our @ATFHQ agents in Minneapolis, alongside @TheJusticeDept partners, executed an arrest warrant on a known member of the Latin Kings gang. He allegedly stole @FBI body armor and weaponry, in addition to a long list of prior violent crimes.”

Today our @ATFHQ agents in Minneapolis, alongside @TheJusticeDept partners, executed an arrest warrant on a known member of the Latin Kings gang. He allegedly stole @FBI body armor and weaponry, in addition to a long list of prior violent crimes. This criminal is a perfect… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 16, 2026

“This criminal is a perfect example of what our brave federal law enforcement agents are up against every day as Minnesota leadership ENCOURAGES lawbreaking. Thank you to our agents for their outstanding police work,” she posted.

As noted by the New York Post, the FBI offered up a $100,000 reward for information on those who damaged the vehicle and stole federal property.

