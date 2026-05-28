DHS Unveils Plan That Will Humiliate US Sanctuary Cities on World Stage, Impose 'Devastating Consequences'

The Department of Homeland Security may begin addressing the issue of sanctuary cities in a different manner.

This conversation — blue officials harboring illegal aliens — has centered around Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with violent clashes taking place between agents and leftist agitators where the former look to uphold the law.

Democrats haven’t made ICE’s job any easier, with rhetoric focusing on comparisons to Adolf Hitler’s Gestapo.

KGO-TV reported there may be another way to handle defiant Democrats — by pulling their funding at international airports.

The plan would involve no longer conducting customs processing at sanctuary city airports such as San Francisco International Airport, which sees travelers to and from places like Asia, Central America, and Europe.

U.S. Travel Association commented on how bad this would be, saying, “U.S. Travel believes such a move would have devastating consequences for the travel industry and communities that depend on international visitation.”

Forbes ranked the busiest international airports in the country. When comparing their list with the Center for Immigration Studies’ own naming of sanctuary cities and states, there’s a lot of overlap.

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Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest; Atlanta is a sanctuary city.

Second place is Chicago O’Hare International Airport; Illinois is a sanctuary state.

Los Angeles International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Seattle–Tacoma International Airport are all listed as well and are located in sanctuary states.

This may be a relatively painless way to impress upon blue states the importance of complying with the law.

The Trump administration may as well pull any available funding until that moment comes.

Imagine the Lincoln Administration supplying federal funding to the Confederate government during the Civil War.

We are dealing with state officials who are neo-Confederate in their sentiments.

They resist the laws, provoking violent clashes.

We’ve seen the consequences. ICE agents quite literally put their lives in danger, placing themselves in war zones.

The fiscal route is an indirect means to address the issue. Certainly, legacy media outlets will contort its effects as they propagandize the deaths of agitators like 37-year-old Renee Good, who was shot while trying to run over an agent with her car in January in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Media narratives shouldn’t impede the president or Republicans now. They may be prone to walking on eggshells with midterm elections looming, but that’s the exact reason bold, decisive action is needed — a victory to tout to voters.

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