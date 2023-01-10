Parler Share
News

Diamond of 'Diamond and Silk' Dies Unexpectedly at Age 51

 By Richard Moorhead  January 10, 2023 at 5:37am
One of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters has passed away.

Lynette Hardaway’s death was announced in a social media post late Monday.

Hardaway is better known as “Diamond” of “Diamond & Silk,” two North Carolina sisters who began creating videos in support of Trump in 2015.

Monday’s post on the “Diamond & Silk” Twitter account described Hardaway as a “True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity.”

“Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity,” the GiveSendGo fundraising page stated.

“The memory of her passing should forever remain in our hearts. In this time of grief, please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family but remember and celebrate the gift that she gave us all!”

Hardaway’s sister, Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson — the “Silk” half of the partnership — will receive the proceeds of the fundraiser.

Hardaway was 51 years old. A cause of death hasn’t been released.

Trump released a statement on his Truth Social account mourning Hardaway’s “unexpected” death, and describing the sisters as one of the great teams of all time.

“Rest in peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed,” he wrote.

Diamond & Silk were early Trump supporters in the billionaire’s historic 2016 presidential campaign.

The sisters appeared on stage in many Trump rallies.

Many veterans of the conservative movement recounted their warm feelings for Diamond and expressed their condolences.

Details for Hardaway’s funeral are yet to be announced.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




