Diamond & Silk Defend Trump: If You Don’t Like America, ‘You Can Pack Your Knapsack and Go’

Conservative social media stars Diamond and Silk offered a fiery defense Tuesday of President Donald Trump, who’s been under fire for a series of tweets Democrats and the establishment media referred to as racist.

Trump appeared to take aim Sunday at four progressive freshman lawmakers: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president tweeted.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he added.

While Trump was blasted by the media and liberal Democrats for these tweets, Diamond and Silk — whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — had a much different reaction.

The African-American commentators, who have gained fame supporting Trump on social media, noted in a Facebook post that “President Trump is NOT a racist.”

“We stand with President Trump,” they added.

And as for those who don’t support the United States, Diamond and Silk had a suggestion.

“If you don’t like this country and the opportunities that you’ve been afforded, you can pack your knapsack and go,” they wrote.

While they didn’t name any names, it’s possible the duo was referring to comments made over the weekend in Philadelphia by Omar, who came to the United States from Somalia when she was a child.

“I believe as an immigrant I probably love this country more than anyone who is naturally born,” Omar said at the Netroots conference.

“You ask anyone walking on the side of the street, somewhere in the middle of the world, they will tell you America the great, but we don’t live these values here,” Omar added.

“And so that hypocrisy is one that I am bothered by. I want America the great to be America the great.”

Diamond and Silk did directly address those comments Sunday on Twitter.

“[I]f America doesn’t meet your expectations & if you have a problem with the way America values are lived,” they told Omar, “then you are free to exit America & go back to your own country or one that meets your expectation. American values afforded you Freedom.”

.@Ilhan, if America doesn’t meet your expectations & if you have a problem with the way America values are lived, then you are free to exit America & go back to your own country or one that meets your expectation. American values afforded you Freedom. https://t.co/O7dwRpkhxr — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) July 15, 2019

Trump, for his part, has doubled down on his comments, saying at the White House on Monday that the four progressive lawmakers “hate our country.”

“They’re very unhappy. All they do is complain,” he said. “So all I’m saying is if they want to leave, they can leave.”

