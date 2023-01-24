Parler Share
Diamond's Cause of Death Revealed as Death Certificate Details Are Released

 By Jack Davis  January 24, 2023 at 6:52am
The cause of death of Lynette Hardaway, the “Diamond” of the black conservative duo “Diamond and Silk,” has been revealed.

Hardaway, 51, died on Jan. 8 in her North Carolina home.

According to a death certificate obtained by The Associated Press, Hardaway died of “heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure.”

“COVID-19 was not listed as a cause or contributing factor on her death certificate, which was provided to the AP by the Hoke County Register of Deeds and was signed by a local doctor,” the AP report said. “No autopsy was performed.”

During the hard-fought 2016 presidential campaign, Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle Richardson, the “Silk” of the pair, waded into politics on the side of former President Donald Trump, appearing with him at some events.

During his presidency, they were commentators at Fox News, a role they had reprised for Newsmax.

Trump appeared at Hardaway’s memorial service on Jan. 21.

“The world has lost one of its brightest stars. We’ve lost one of our purest hearts and that’s for sure,” he said.

Were you a fan of Diamond and Silk?

“Through the tears and the grief, let us celebrate this life because we know Diamond lived life like God intended. Silk, we love you … Diamond, I love you,” Trump said, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

Richardson said the former president also offered to pay for Hardaway’s funeral expenses.


Hardway’s son Paris called his mother “a true patriot for her country,” according to WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

During the service, Richardson explained Hardaway’s final moments.

“As soon as Diamond hung up the phone, she said to me, ‘I can’t breathe,'” Richardson said.

“It was sudden, out of nowhere, and no warning. I got her to the kitchen table, opened up the back door, so that she could get some air. And each breath was less and less and less until her eyes became a stare,” she said.

Richardson said she and her husband tried CPR, but Hardaway could not be saved.

“But what I want to say to everybody is don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist because I saw it happen. I saw how it happened. I was there when it happened. And it happened suddenly,” she said.

“I want America to wake up and pay attention. Something ain’t right. It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here and get some answers to why are people falling dead suddenly,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




