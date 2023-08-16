Dianne Feinstein's Daughter Says Her Mom Is Victim of Elder Abuse: Report

Katherine Feinstein, the daughter of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, alleged her mother is a victim of elder abuse against her mother in a recent court filing.

According to Katherine, the co-trustees of a trust associated with the senator’s late husband Richard Blum have failed to fund a trust created by the late businessman.

Blum died last February and was worth an estimated $1 billion at the time of his death.

SF Gate reported Sen. Feinstein’s daughter, who she recently surrendered a partial power of attorney to, went to a court on Aug. 8 to allege the men responsible for overseeing the fund have not made “required distributions” to her mother.

She has accused Michael Klein, Marc Scholvinck, and Verett Mims of financial elder abuse.

According to the court filing, Katherine Feinstein has accused the three of purposely withholding regular payments to her mother from the fund because she believes they hope to see most of it eventually go to Blum’s children.

The senator is the fund’s sole beneficiary of Blum’s fund. Katherine was a teenager when her mother married the wealthy investor.

She has asked a judge to suspend Klein, Scholvinck and Mims from managing the account.

An attorney for Klein and Scholvinck filed a motion on Aug. 10 in which he disputed Katherine’s claims of elder abuse.

“The trustees have acted ethically and appropriately at all times; the same cannot be said for Katherine Feinstein,” attorney Steven Braccini said.

According to SF Gate, Braccini also called Katherine’s allegation “unconscionable” and accused her of working for her own self-gain.

Allegations of elder abuse come as Sen. Feinstein faces calls to step down from her seat amid allegations she is too frail to adequately represent her constituents.

Feinstein, who is 90 and the country’s longest-serving senator, was absent due to health reasons from February until May.

For a time earlier this year, Senate Democrats were absent both Feinstein and Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who was hospitalized for depression.

Republicans used the absences to their advantage as Democrats hold a slim one-seat majority.

Feinstein has said she will not run for re-election next fall but has vowed to finish her term.

That has not placated lawmakers in both parties who have called on her to retire immediately, citing her health and age.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna have been among House Democrats to call on Feinstein to step down.

“We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty,” Khanna said in April. “While [Feinstein] has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties.”

