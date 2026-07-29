Diary Reveals Fauci Suffered Possible 'Adverse Event' Months After Receiving COVID Vaccine: RFK Jr.

Anthony Fauci, the public face of the federal government’s response to COVID, has long incurred accusations of dishonesty.

Monday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told host Laura Ingraham that Fauci’s newly released pandemic diary provided evidence of another lie, hitherto concealed from the public.

Specifically, Kennedy noted that Fauci recorded having an “adverse event” only months after taking the COVID vaccine.

The now-former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci became a household name during COVID. In that capacity, and later as chief medical advisor to then-President Joe Biden, Fauci helped shape federal COVID policies.

For instance, the former bureaucrat aggressively pushed the COVID vaccine on the public.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has long sought to prosecute Fauci for various alleged crimes.

On Saturday, as part of his Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s investigation, Paul released Fauci’s pandemic diary, which the lawmaker characterized as filled with “meticulous notes” and near-daily entries that did not always square with Fauci’s public pronouncements.

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Kennedy discussed that diary with Ingraham.

“He lied about masks, he lied about social distancing, he lied about the transmission, he lied about natural immunity, he lied about the capacity — as you just said — of the vaccine to prevent infection,” Kennedy Jr. said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Then, Kennedy shifted his focus to what the diary revealed about Fauci’s own vaccination experience.

“He got vaccinated — a very, very public press conference — in January of [2021],” Kennedy Jr. continued, “and then, five months later, he had — and this is the first time that we knew this, from the diary — he had a pulmonary infarction, which is one of the adverse events that NIH, CDC, and FDA said are expected from the vaccine.”

Kennedy highlighted what he regarded as Fauci’s dishonesty and hypocrisy.

“He never told anybody,” Kennedy Jr. added. “He got treated for it privately by the best doctors in America. At the same time, he was telling everybody that that was not an adverse event.”

🚨 RFK Jr. Accuses Fauci Of Repeated DECEPTION@RobertKennedyJr: “He lied about masks. He lied about social distancing. He lied about transmission. He lied about natural immunity. He lied about the vaccine’s capacity to prevent infection.” pic.twitter.com/9hV7rp3115 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 28, 2026

Of course, the public discussion of Fauci’s private medical history could cause legal problems.

Thus, according to KanekoaTheGreat, a prominent conservative account on X, Paul’s committee website “has quietly REDACTED the June 2021 entry where Fauci described suffering a pulmonary infarction (lung blood clot).”

The conservative influencer, however, posted a saved screenshot of the diary entry in question.

🚨NEW: Rand Paul’s Fauci Diary website has quietly REDACTED the June 2021 entry where Fauci describes suffering a pulmonary infarction (lung blood clot). Side-by-side: Original → Full account of the CT scan, initial cancer scare, confirmation of a “definite” pulmonary infarct… pic.twitter.com/qEiMwmIxER — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 28, 2026

Shortly before leaving office, now-former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a trove of declassified documents showing, in her words, that Fauci “became the nation’s pandemic ‘pundit’ and publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship,” particularly in regards to his alleged role in funding “dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

On Wednesday, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment rather than answering questions from Paul’s committee. Paul threatened “repercussions” and even instructed security to remove one of Fauci’s lawyers from the hearing room for “disrupting the proceedings.”

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