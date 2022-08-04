Former Vice President Dick Cheney unleashed a series of dramatic attacks against former President Donald Trump in a Thursday campaign ad for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney.

Cheney accused Trump of being a “coward,” citing the former President’s litigation against the outcome of the 2020 election.

Dick Cheney: “In our nation’s 246 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump.” This is an ad Liz Cheney is now running for her failing. campaign. pic.twitter.com/eT7WyakSVs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2022

Cheney called Trump the greatest individual threat to the United States in the nation’s 246-year history, assigning him a distinction usually reserved for the likes of Adolf Hitler, Osama Bin Laden and Emperor Hirohito.

“He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters,” said the 81-year-old Dick Cheney.

“He lost his election, and he lost big.”

Dick Cheney had supported Trump for president in 2016. He went on to criticize Trump’s foreign policy, according to Politico.

Liz Cheney didn’t turn decisively against Trump until after the 2020 election.

Dick Cheney played a key role in instigating the 2003 Iraq War, a conflict today considered one of the worst foreign policy blunders in American history.

As George W. Bush’s Vice President, Cheney falsely claimed that Saddam Hussein’s government actively possessed weapons of mass destruction, according to Newsweek. That claim formed the basis of the 2003 invasion.

The conflict resulted in the deaths of thousands of American service members and many more Iraqis.

Instability in the Middle East after the American withdrawal from Iraq led to the rise of the Islamic State, a jihadist terrorist group that played a role in the exodus of Christians and other minorities from the region.

Cheney has never apologized for his role in the Iraq War.

Dick Cheney claimed that his daughter would prevail in her Aug. 16. primary.

“Liz is fearless. She never backs down from the fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office.”

“And she will succeed.”

Polling shows the younger Cheney trailing her Trump-endorsed primary challenger by massive margins.

