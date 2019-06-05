Dick Morris: The Anglosphere Cometh

The Atlantic Ocean is about to become narrower than the English Channel. The UK tethered itself to Europe in 1973 when she joined what was then the Common Market and then became the European Union.

Now, after 46 years of muzzling itself and abiding by the collective discipline imposed by Brussels, the British people declared their independence in voting to leave the EU and adopt Brexit.

They voted to leave on June 23, 2016 — eleven days before we celebrated our own independence on July 4.

At the time of their vote, the elites in the United States, the UK, the EU and the international financial community dreaded Brexit. The anti-British Obama administration even warned that the special relationship between the U.S. and the UK would not rescue Britain if it turned away from the EU.

But now, the tail has wagged the dog and the resistance of the Conservative Party to going along with Brexit is toppling the Tory government and casting out Prime Minister Theresa May.

And pro-Brexit warriors, led by former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, are most likely to take over the Tory Party and, with it, the prime ministership.

The forced change of management at 10 Downing Street will likely usher in a new era of Anglospheric economics in which the English-speaking nations of the world draw closer and lower the barriers between them.

The soaring U.S. economy will deepen its relationship with the UK, Australia, and, perhaps India and Canada as well. The economic Anglosphere will leave behind the quasi-socialism of the EU in the dust and emerge as a fit challenger for the government and party-controlled Chinese economy.

Australia signaled that it is ready for the Anglosphere in re-electing the government of Scott Morrison this year and India moved in a pro-American and autonomous direction as well with the re-election of the government of Narendra Modi.

As China seeks regional — or world — domination, the drawing together of the Anglosphere nations could not come at a better time.

If Japan, under the nationalistic government of Shinzo Abe, seeks to join this coalition, it will become even stronger.

Really, the UK was forced into its coming deeper marriage to the U.S. by the stupidity of the EU leadership that self-righteously held out for a deal under which Britain would pay alimony of about $50 billion to the EU upon its departure.

Since Britain sold the EU L274 billion pounds in goods and services in 2017 and bought L341 billion from them, the EU will suffer mightily when Britain leaves. Brussels thought the $50 billion alimony was a fair gesture.

But the Brexit advocates would have none of it and are demanding — and it looks like they will get — a clean divorce.

President Donald Trump, long a fan of Brexit and despised by the same international elite who opposed it, will happily officiate at the creation of the Anglosphere. An informal federation of the economies of the non-socialist capitalist nations of the world, committed to growth and jobs, will appeal mightily to him.

And the potential of such a group to stiffen Western spines against the Chinese imperialists and their corporate lackeys like Huawei can only be to the good.

