Dick Morris: Anti-Trump Intelligence Community Suspiciously Changed Rules Just Days Before Whistleblower Complaint

There is a new coup d’etat in progress — likely led by the same anti-Trump intelligence community operatives who promoted the discredited Steele dossier claims that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump conspired to fix the 2016 election.

The smoking gun that reveals the role of the Intelligence Community in the impeachment push is that just days before the whistleblower complaint, the Intelligence folks changed federal regulations to allow the complaint to be filed!

This secret change was dug up by Sean Davis of The Federalist. He wrote: “the intelligence community secretly revised the formal whistleblower complaint form in August 2019 to eliminate the requirement of direct, first-hand knowledge of wrongdoing.”

This revision, of course, seems specifically designed to pave the way for the Ukraine whistleblower complaint against Donald Trump that is leading to impeachment proceedings.

The “whistleblower” in question disclaims any first hand knowledge of the contents of the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 that forms the basis of the complaint.

According to the new rules, “potential whistleblowers who wish to have their concerns expedited to Congress” no longer “have to have direct, first-hand knowledge of the alleged wrongdoing that they are reporting.”

Instead, it now suffices that “they heard about wrongdoing from others.”

They heard it through the grapevine!

The revision is dated “August 2019” and it was uploaded on Sept. 24, just two days before the fact that there was a whistleblower complaint was made public.

While the identity of the “whistleblower” remains secret, The New York Times reported that he is a “CIA Officer.”

That means that he is likely one of former CIA Director John Brennan’s boys, the same gang that fabricated the phony allegations about Trump’s purported collusion with Putin to fix the 2016 election.

They are at it again, using the same MO — anonymous accusations, hearsay sourcing, and close collaboration with the liberal media and its Democratic allies on Capitol Hill.

Their fraudulent charge of collusion didn’t work. The unverified Clinton financed dossier, pushed into the public arena by Brennan at the CIA , James Comey and Peter Strzok at the FBI and the late Sen. John McCain and his associates was a fake.

In 2017, we described the intelligence war on Donald Trump in our book “Rogue Spooks, The Intelligence War on Donald Trump.”

It continues.

We fell for their shenanigans once before. It led to two years of federal investigation, almost paralyzed the presidency, and ultimately was found never to have happened.

Are we going to go down the same road again but with the impeachment of a president — less than a year before the election — hanging fire?

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me!

